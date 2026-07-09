NuvoLinQ Surpasses 500,000 Monthly POS Connections, Powering Always-On Payments for Merchants Across North America and Europe

Toronto-based IoT connectivity provider posting 50%+ growth over the past 24 months as Banks, MSPs and Payment Processors standardize cellular failover for point-of-sale.

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuvoLinQ, a pioneer in secure wireless IoT connectivity for payments, today announced it now powers more than 500,000 active point-of-sale (POS) connections per month across Canada, the United States, and Europe. The milestone reflects sustained growth of over 50% in the past 24 months, driven by increasing demand for resilient, always-on payment infrastructure.

As cash usage declines and contactless, EMV, and Android-based POS devices proliferate, banks, ISOs, MSPs, and payment processors are moving away from store Wi-Fi and single-carrier SIMs toward managed, multi-carrier cellular connectivity designed for uptime, security, and operational control.

A Category Reaching Maturity

NuvoLinQ delivers connectivity over private, static-IP APNs and direct interconnects with Tier 1 carriers, paired with its LinQView management platform and multi-profile eSIM technology co-developed with Kigen.

The result: payment terminals, self-serve kiosks, and ATMs that stay online during outages, peak demand periods, and network disruptions.

By the numbers:

500,000+ monthly POS connections under management

50%+ growth over the past 24 months

Tier 1 carrier interconnects across three continents

Multi-network eSIM redundancy on every supported device

Industry Validation

"The scale NuvoLinQ has achieved reflects a broader industry shift, where trust in payments increasingly depends on trust in connectivity," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. "At Kigen, we see security as an innovation driver for the future of connected commerce. With our certified eSIM technology stack and NuvoLinQ's secure IoT connectivity platform, banks, payment processors, and leading retail brands can deploy always-on POS connectivity with the assurances needed to reimagine secure payments across North America and Europe."

Operator Perspective

"Achieving half a million POS connections every month is a proof point for the entire payments ecosystem, not just for NuvoLinQ," said Maurizio Tersigni, CEO of NuvoLinQ. "Merchants and the processors that serve them have decided that 'mostly online' is no longer acceptable. Our job is to make secure, always-on cellular connectivity, the curated, dependable layer underneath every tap, swipe, and dip."

Customer Impact: Maverick Payments

Maverick Payments, a California-based full-service payments provider supporting ISOs, ISVs, and banks, partnered with NuvoLinQ to standardize POS connectivity across its merchant base.

"Connectivity used to be the variable we couldn't control — and the one most likely to take a merchant offline at the worst possible moment," said said Jonathan Aguilar, AVP Client Services, Maverick Payments. "With NuvoLinQ's multi-network eSIMs and the LinQView platform, we deploy faster, diagnose remotely, and keep our merchants' transacting through outages that previously cost them real revenue.

What's Next

NuvoLinQ will continue expanding its eSIM footprint with additional Tier 1 carrier partners, deepen integrations with processor and MSP platforms, and roll out new LinQView capabilities supporting fleet-level diagnostics and zero-touch provisioning aligned with GSMA SGP.32 standards.

About NuvoLinQ

NuvoLinQ is a pioneer in IoT connectivity, specializing in ultra-reliable, secure, and scalable eSIM and cellular solutions for payments, kiosks, ATMs, and connected industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, NuvoLinQ serves payment processors, ISOs, MSPs, and enterprises across North America and Europe through direct Tier 1 carrier interconnects and its LinQView management platform. Learn more at www.nuvolinq.com.

Media Contact

Dick Bondy, VP of Marketing

NuvolinQ

416-606-5981

SOURCE NuvoLinQ