NuxGame Partners With iDenfy to Automate KYC and AML Compliance in iGaming

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuxGame, a B2B iGaming software provider, has partnered with iDenfy, a global RegTech company providing identity verification solutions. The collaboration represents the integration of advanced KYC and AML tools directly into the NuxGame platform. This helps operators maintain compliance standards while growing their presence across international markets. The integration works alongside the NuxGame infrastructure (its casino games API included) so identity checks happen naturally during player registration without slowing down the experience.

Practical Approach to Compliance in Modern iGaming

Verification is now a daily task for every licensed operator. Errors or weak checks can lead to blocked payments and fraud risks. NuxGame addresses this by embedding iDenfy's AI-based document analysis technology into its casino software solutions. This makes verification part of the normal onboarding flow (not a separate process), as well as improves both compliance and performance. Players complete registration faster. Operators spend less time reviewing documents manually. Based on internal platform observations, automated verification can reduce onboarding time by up to 30–40%, depending on market conditions.

Executive Quote

"Every operator needs a straightforward way to verify players and meet regulatory requirements. With iDenfy integrated into our platform, verification becomes faster and more accurate, which gives our partners more confidence when running and expanding their business."

— Bar Konson, Chief Business Development Officer at NuxGame

How This Integration Improves Daily Operations

The addition of iDenfy changes how operators manage verification at scale. Instead of relying on multiple tools, the process is executed within one platform. This significantly simplifies tracking and decision-making.

With this setup, operators can:

Approve player accounts faster without compromising accuracy.





Reduce fraud attempts during onboarding.





attempts during onboarding. Improve payment flow stability.





Maintain clearer records for regulatory reporting.

The verification process is connected to other parts of the platform, including the online casino aggregator, where game access and player activity depend on verified accounts. This creates a cleaner and more controlled system for both operators and players.

Built for International Growth

NuxGame continues to expand its complete ecosystem for online casino and sportsbook businesses. The ecosystem brings together over 17,500 games and integrations with more than 140 providers, where consistent compliance is critical to maintaining uninterrupted operations.

The partnership with iDenfy strengthens the company's broader direction in iGaming software development, where all main tools (games, payments, compliance, engagement features, and more) function together inside one comprehensive ecosystem. This structure helps operators enter new markets with fewer technical complications and improved operational control.

Original source: https://nuxgame.com/blog/idenfy-partnership-compliance

About NuxGame

NuxGame is an award-winning iGaming platform provider offering a complete ecosystem for online casino and sportsbook operators. Its platform combines game aggregation, turnkey solutions, API integrations, and a wide range of partner services. NuxGame supports operators worldwide in building and scaling their iGaming businesses.

Media Contact: Yanina Kaplya, CMO at NuxGame, [email protected]

SOURCE NuxGame