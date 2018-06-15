NVIDIA Set to Join S&P 100; FleetCor Technologies to Join S&P 500; Penn Virginia to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NVIDIA Corp. (NASD: NVDA) will replace Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) in the S&P 100, and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) will replace Time Warner Inc. in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 20 . S&P 100 & 500 constituent AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) acquired Time Warner Inc. in a deal completed today.



NVIDIA, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, operates as a visual computing company.

FleetCor Technologies provides commercial payment solutions. Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.

Penn Virginia engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 100 INDEX – JUNE 20, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED NVIDIA Information Technology Semiconductors DELETED Time Warner Consumer Discretionary Movies & Entertainment

S&P 500 INDEX – JUNE 20, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED FleetCor

Technologies Information Technology Data Processing & Outsources

Services DELETED Time Warner Consumer Discretionary Movies & Entertainment

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 22, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Penn Virginia Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production DELETED Analogic Health Care Health Care Equipment

