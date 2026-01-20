NVTC Announces Finalists for the 2026 Data Center Awards

Finalists advancing Northern Virginia's leadership in AI infrastructure, economic impact, and digital innovation

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the region's leading technology trade association, today announced the finalists for the seventh annual NVTC Data Center Awards, recognizing the companies and leaders shaping the future of digital infrastructure and the global AI-driven economy.

Northern Virginia is the world's largest hub for digital infrastructure, and today's data centers have evolved into something even more powerful: AI factories. These facilities fuel artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and the digital services driving innovation across healthcare, national security, manufacturing, and beyond—while continuing to grow and diversify economies across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The NVTC Data Center Awards honor excellence in technology, sustainability, and corporate responsibility across the industry. Winners will be announced during a ceremony on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Virginia.

"In 2025, Virginia's data center industry generated nearly $40 billion in economic output and supported more than 112,000 jobs across operations, construction, manufacturing, and the broader supply chain," said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. "These facilities are the AI factories powering today's digital economy—fueling innovation, strengthening competitiveness, and cementing Virginia's position as a global leader in the AI era. We're proud to recognize the visionaries and organizations whose leadership continues to shape this critical infrastructure."

Data centers are deeply embedded in everyday life, often without consumers realizing it. From mobile banking, online learning, and telehealth to streaming entertainment, logistics, and emergency services, data centers quietly power the digital experiences relied upon daily. Recognizing their importance, the U.S. government designates data centers as critical infrastructure, vital to economic stability, public health, and national security.

As the industry continues to grow, data center leaders are also advancing sustainability by investing in clean energy, water-efficient technologies, alternative fuels, and lower-carbon construction, ensuring that innovation and environmental responsibility move forward together.

"As AI adoption accelerates, Virginia's data center sector is reaching new heights," said Stan Blackwell, Dominion Energy, and Chairman of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community. "Congratulations to this year's finalists, whose innovation and leadership are shaping the future of digital infrastructure and reinforcing Northern Virginia's global leadership in AI-driven technology." The NVTC Data Center Awards recognize the people and organizations driving one of the most vital sectors of the global economy. Selected by an independent panel of judges across four award categories, this year's finalists exemplify excellence, innovation, and long-term impact.

More than just the backbone of the digital economy, data centers are shaping Virginia's future and fueling its leadership in the AI-driven era.

The NVTC 2026 Data Center Award finalists are:

Community Champion Award

Steve Altizer, Compu Dynamics

Digital Realty

Equinix

Christopher Lettiere, CoreSite

Michael Whitlock, Sabey Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Data Center Partner of the Year Award

Mike Dolton, AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Liza Kelso, Endress+Hauser

Allie Pantaleoni, NextGen | GTA: A Kelly Telecom Company

Jeff Ramacciotti, Interstate Technology Logistics

Aaron Yang, DPR Construction

Rising Star Award

Marianne Banzuelo, Digital Realty

Samuel Eliason, CoreSite

Kelsey McWilliams, HITT Contracting

Sid Sillah, Interstate Technology Logistics

Sustainable Champion Award

Adacen

Chuck McBride, Atmosphere Data Centers

Alyssa Myre, QTS Data Centers

Oracle Corporation

This year's NVTC Data Center Awards are sponsored by Falken Industries, Google, Meta, Equinix, Northern Virginia Community College, HITT, Marsh, Prince William County Department of Economic Development, Vantage Data Centers, CoreSite, Interstate Technology Logistics, and Johnson Controls.

