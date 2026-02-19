NVTC Celebrates Leaders Driving Excellence across the World's Largest Data Center Market

2026 Data Center Awards recognize innovation, sustainability, and community impact

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From artificial intelligence to national security, the digital infrastructure powering the global economy runs through Northern Virginia. Last evening, the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the region's leading technology trade association, proudly announced the winners of the 2026 NVTC Data Center Awards. The awards honor the visionary companies and individuals setting the gold standard for excellence in one of the world's most vital and fast-growing industries.

Presented at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, the seventh annual NVTC Data Center Awards celebrate the leaders powering Northern Virginia's data center ecosystem — the world's epicenter of digital infrastructure and AI innovation.

"Northern Virginia's data center industry is the backbone of the global digital economy," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Tonight's honorees are not only powering the technologies shaping our future, but also pioneering sustainable infrastructure, investing in energy alternatives, and proving that innovation and environmental stewardship can advance together."

Northern Virginia is home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world, supporting artificial intelligence, cloud computing, national security, healthcare, and countless digital services relied upon every day. According to NVTC's forthcoming 2026 Data Center Economic Impact Report, the industry generates nearly $40 billion in annual economic output and supports more than 112,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. As the industry continues to evolve, leaders are driving progress in performance and scale, and in environmental stewardship, workforce development, and corporate responsibility.

"As demand for AI and digital infrastructure accelerates, the award winners are raising the bar for what leadership looks like in the industry," said Stan Blackwell, Dominion Energy, and Chairman of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community of Interest. "They are innovating with purpose, delivering reliable, sustainable growth reinforcing Virginia's position as a global leader."

Selected by an independent panel of judges, the 2026 award winners reflect excellence across four categories:

2026 NVTC Data Center Award Winners

Community Champion Award

Christopher Lettiere, CoreSite

Data Center Partner of the Year Award

DPR Construction

Rising Star Award

Kelsey McWilliams, HITT Contracting

Sustainable Champion Award

QTS Data Centers

Together, these honorees exemplify how the data center industry drives economic growth while powering the technologies that are shaping the future of work, security, healthcare, and innovation around the world.

