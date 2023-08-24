NWEA's MAP Growth Now Available for Key HMH Solutions, Making it Easier for Educators to Personalize Learning

2023-24 school year will offer auto-placement powered by MAP Growth data for supplemental and intervention solutions Read 180, Math 180 and Waggle

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its acquisition of NWEA earlier this year, learning technology company HMH today announced an important first step for the combined organization. NWEA's flagship assessment MAP Growth will now be used for automatic placement into HMH's best-in-class connected solutions Read 180, Math 180 and Waggle to further enhance personalized learning.

Customers using NWEA MAP Growth with HMH Waggle will benefit from placement into Waggle's CODiE-award winning gamified personalized learning. The Read 180 and Math 180 student applications, trusted and effective intervention programs built on decades of research, will use MAP Growth data to place students into Tier 2 and Tier 3 intervention. This offers educators a powerful new option to deepen student learning through more targeted placement based on refined data.

"Connecting MAP Growth Data and HMH solutions is an important milestone as we look to a future that combines NWEA's powerful insights with HMH's engaging instruction in a way that supports positive outcomes for kids," said Chris Minnich, President of NWEA. "We are confident that this connection will pave the way for deeper student learning and support teachers as they head back to school this fall."

MAP Growth, part of NWEA's suite of assessments, is one of the most trusted and innovative interim assessments for measuring academic achievement and growth in various k-12 subjects. Taken by millions of students in more than 140 countries, the data provide teachers with deeper understanding and actionable evidence informing instructional strategies. This connection with HMH solutions is a continued step in making MAP Growth data available across different instructional resources (via the Instructional Connections Program) ensuring valuable data is in the hands of educators, regardless of the platform they use.

Read 180 and Math 180 offer the powerful combination of engaging content and adaptive technology that is proven to accelerate students with gaps in foundational skills, helping them achieve an average of up to two years growth in one school year. Waggle's highly engaging practice for ELA and math builds foundations and accelerates skill growth with fun, targeted practice at the right time for each student.

This is the first step forward in the integration process of NWEA within HMH, focused on the combined organization's mission of harnessing the power of instruction and research-based insights to support educators in their efforts to drive better outcomes for students. HMH and NWEA will each continue to provide proven Professional Services to support leaders and teachers in making data-informed planning and instructional decisions.

To learn more about MAP Growth and the automatic placement feature now available in HMH solutions, visit hmhco.com/assess.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

