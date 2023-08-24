NWEA's MAP Growth Now Available for Key HMH Solutions, Making it Easier for Educators to Personalize Learning

News provided by

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

24 Aug, 2023, 09:35 ET

2023-24 school year will offer auto-placement powered by MAP Growth data for supplemental and intervention solutions Read 180, Math 180 and Waggle

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its acquisition of NWEA earlier this year, learning technology company HMH today announced an important first step for the combined organization. NWEA's flagship assessment MAP Growth will now be used for automatic placement into HMH's best-in-class connected solutions Read 180, Math 180 and Waggle to further enhance personalized learning.

Customers using NWEA MAP Growth with HMH Waggle will benefit from placement into Waggle's CODiE-award winning gamified personalized learning. The Read 180 and Math 180 student applications, trusted and effective intervention programs built on decades of research, will use MAP Growth data to place students into Tier 2 and Tier 3 intervention. This offers educators a powerful new option to deepen student learning through more targeted placement based on refined data.

"Connecting MAP Growth Data and HMH solutions is an important milestone as we look to a future that combines NWEA's powerful insights with HMH's engaging instruction in a way that supports positive outcomes for kids," said Chris Minnich, President of NWEA. "We are confident that this connection will pave the way for deeper student learning and support teachers as they head back to school this fall."  

MAP Growth, part of NWEA's suite of assessments, is one of the most trusted and innovative interim assessments for measuring academic achievement and growth in various k-12 subjects. Taken by millions of students in more than 140 countries, the data provide teachers with deeper understanding and actionable evidence informing instructional strategies. This connection with HMH solutions is a continued step in making MAP Growth data available across different instructional resources (via the Instructional Connections Program) ensuring valuable data is in the hands of educators, regardless of the platform they use.

Read 180 and Math 180 offer the powerful combination of engaging content and adaptive technology that is proven to accelerate students with gaps in foundational skills, helping them achieve an average of up to two years growth in one school year. Waggle's highly engaging practice for ELA and math builds foundations and accelerates skill growth with fun, targeted practice at the right time for each student.

This is the first step forward in the integration process of NWEA within HMH, focused on the combined organization's mission of harnessing the power of instruction and research-based insights to support educators in their efforts to drive better outcomes for students. HMH and NWEA will each continue to provide proven Professional Services to support leaders and teachers in making data-informed planning and instructional decisions.

To learn more about MAP Growth and the automatic placement feature now available in HMH solutions, visit hmhco.com/assess.

About HMH
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Katie Marshall
Communications Manager
HMH
[email protected] 

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Also from this source

HMH Introduces Generative AI Teacher Supports in its Connected Literacy Solution to Empower Educators Heading Back to School This Fall

New Research Shows Educator Confidence Inching Up; Positive Impacts of Tech and Increased Attention to Student Needs Emerging as Bright Spots

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.