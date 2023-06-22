NWLC Announces Abortion Access Legal Defense Fund; Supports Access to Abortion One Year Since Dobbs

News provided by

National Women's Law Center

22 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, almost one year since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, the National Women's Law Center (NWLC) launched the Abortion Access Legal Defense Fund (Abortion Access LDF) to help pay legal expenses for abortion patients and supporters who are facing legal action related to abortion care.

Since the Dobbs decision, the legal landscape around abortion access in the U.S. has become more confusing and hostile than ever. People are being harassed and threatened with legal action because they sought abortion or helped a loved one do so.

NWLC believes that people deserve access to legal representation if they are facing legal consequences related to abortion access for themselves or a loved one, regardless of their ability to pay. The Abortion Access LDF is designed to increase the resources available for just that purpose. Through their attorneys, individuals and organizations may apply to the Abortion Access LDF to seek help paying for legal expenses related to civil or criminal legal actions they are facing.

"For the last year, millions of people in this country have had their lives, freedoms, economic security, and health and well-being upended thanks to the cruel and misguided Dobbs decision," said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center. "Hostile policymakers have used the overturning of Roe as an opportunity to further restrict abortion access across the country, and anti-abortion extremists have been emboldened to expand their attacks to trans communities, school libraries, and everything in between. This bold action we're taking today is a critical part of our broader work to ensure available and affordable abortion care for anyone who seeks it - without stigma, shame, or barriers."

Noel León, Director of the Abortion Access LDF, added "The Supreme Court's decision to take away our constitutional right to abortion unleashed legal chaos, and we are launching the Abortion Access Legal Defense Fund because everyone deserves access to legal representation, regardless of their ability to pay."

Media Contact: Jessica Baskerville, 202-588-7601, [email protected]

SOURCE National Women's Law Center

