NWN Corporation Awarded Six-Year Contract By Connecticut State Colleges & Universities

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN , a leader in delivering secure innovation adoption at scale, today announced it has been awarded the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) Contract CO-19127 for IT hardware, software and IT services through September 30, 2024. The contract is expected to be extended to public schools, municipalities, agencies, and political subdivisions of the State of Connecticut.

NWN has been focused on higher education initiatives in Connecticut for the last nine years, having active partnerships with some of the largest universities in the state. Under this new partnership, Connecticut State College and Universities as well as UConn will rely on NWN for design, implementation, and support services within its five key offerings to transform the college experience for faculty, administrators, and students. CSCU will also have access to NWN's pool of professional services engineers and full range of IT services as one of the company's inaugural Solution-as-a-Service customers.

Dr. Steve Gorman, Ed.D., PMP, IT Contracts and Compliance Officer, CSCU, said, "This CSCU and UConn combined award to NWN is one of several strategic technology partnerships which we plan to leverage in order to bring greater value to our colleges, universities, students, and consequently to the Connecticut taxpayer."

Jim Sullivan, NWN President and CEO, said, "We have been an active partner with the higher education ecosystem within Connecticut for close to a decade. With our help to address some of the unique technology challenges universities face, from application hurdles to student support, these schools have improved their operational efficiency to add more value to their students and administrators. Their commitment to excellence is something NWN is proud to be a part of."

To schedule a meeting, and learn more about NWN's state contracts please visit: https://www.nwnit.com/about-us/contracts/

About NWN

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, delivering secure innovation adoption at scale for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN transforms the customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com.

