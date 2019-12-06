NWN to Sponsor 2019 Critical Infrastructure Security Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN , a leading tech-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, will be a solution center sponsor of the 2019 Critical Infrastructure Security Forum. At the forum, the company will be highlighting the NWN Managed Security Offering , which is focused on solving the architectural and operational challenges of implementing and maintaining secure environments.

NWN's security architectural approach enables their customers to protect multiple facets of the organization from potential security breaches to an on-going and proactive basis. The company's award-winning Solution-as-a-Service portfolio provides the right mix of technologies that are implemented effectively paired with operational and management capabilities to keep environments secured.

WHAT: The 2019 Critical Infrastructure Security Forum welcomes Industrial Control Systems users, vendors, system security providers, utility and government representatives to discuss the latest cyber incidents, analyze their causes and collaborate on solutions. The stakes keep rising for critical infrastructure protection and securing Industrial Control Systems. The forum creates an opportunity for idea sharing, collaborative strategy development, and the continued creation of a Community of Interest that will ultimately benefit the people of California.

The City of Sacramento, and other prominent public sector organizations in California, partner with NWN to deliver a comprehensive security architecture that provides a rich context for reporting and incident management. The NWN solution provides users with integrated managed security solutions that make it easy for CIOs, CISOs and cybersecurity engineers to get instant insight on what is happening on their network and when it is happening.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

WHERE: Hyatt Regency, Sacramento, CA; Booth 19

For more information about NWN's Security Offering click here .

About NWN:

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com

