NWN to Sponsor Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact Center West Mind Exchange

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN, a leader in delivering secure innovation adoption at scale, will participate in and sponsor the 15th Annual Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact Center West Mind Exchange. The company's Contact Center team will be sharing best practices about how to transform the customer experience, while striving for 100% satisfaction and controlling costs through advanced omni-channel technologies. NWN's Contact Center offering helps leading organizations across the US deliver this for customers through its secure Solution-as-a-Service platform.

For these and other reasons, Frost & Sullivan has recently ranked NWN as one of North America's Top 20 Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Providers in 2018, and awarded the company with the 2019 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award.

WHAT: Now in its 15th year, Frost & Sullivan's Customer Contact West Mind Exchange will prepare attendees for the future of customer care by providing pragmatic real-world experiences, insights, best practices and tools for realizing their Customer First vision. NWN will share insights on how its cloud-based Contact Center solution delivers a differentiated omni-channel customer experience with integrated email and chat routing along with advanced consulting services to enhance lifecycle adoption of new technologies such as chat-bots and AI/virtual agents.

WHEN: Sunday, October 27 - Wednesday, October 30

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, Huntington Beach, California

About NWN:

NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services, delivering secure innovation adoption at scale for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com .

