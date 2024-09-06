NX Germany's Budapest Branch Receives GDP Certification

- Branch Provides High-quality Pharmaceutical Logistics Platform to Meet Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical Logistics -

TOKYO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired good distribution practice (GDP) certification for temporary storage and air/ocean freight forwarding operations for pharmaceutical products at its Budapest Branch's warehouse.

Hungary hosts thriving chemical and pharmaceutical industries and a concentration of sites for manufacturing and developing biosimilars. Business growth in pharmaceutical-related sectors is expected to drive future increases in demand for high-quality pharmaceutical logistics.

The Budapest Branch that recently acquired GDP certification is located next to Liszt Ferenc International Airport, making it well suited to handle air freight transport. And it boasts a new temperature-controlled facility offering storage in two temperature zones: 2C to 8C (refrigerated) and 15C to 25C (constant temperature). A combination of the NX Group's temperature-controlled international transport services with its temporary storage capabilities enables the Group to provide a safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics platform.

The NX Group currently has GDP certification and compliance systems in place at a total of 35 locations in 24 countries/regions worldwide, and is working to further expand its GDP network. The Group will continue stepping up its efforts in the healthcare industry, which is positioned as a priority industry in its business plan, while enhancing and extending services globally to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

Profile of facility
Name: Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH & Co. KG Budapest Branch
Location: H-2220 Vecses, Lorinci ut 61. JT Ross Aerozone Park, Building B4

