NX Group Launches "NX Ocean Fast Track" New Ocean Freight Service from Asia to North America Delivering Reliability and Speed

- Achieving Both Cost Reduction and Delivery Reliability with Lead Times Up to 40% Shorter than Conventional Services -

TOKYO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. launched "NX Ocean Fast Track" on June 5, 2026. The company's innovative maritime solution delivers significantly accelerated lead times compared to conventional ocean transport, while offering a superior cost-to-speed ratio over traditional air freight.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/101W2g9WAooyG9FYV30f04qpxAkuX5yRY/view?usp=drive_link

The service initially covers shipments from Tokyo (Japan), Shanghai (China) and Haiphong (Vietnam) to Los Angeles (the U.S.). By collaborating with ocean carriers and destination terminals and optimizing operations at both origin and destination, NX Group provides a new transportation option that bridges the gap between air and standard ocean freight.

Background

In recent years, the global supply chain environment has undergone significant changes, with increasing transportation uncertainty due to factors such as port congestion and fluctuations in space supply and demand. Particularly for customers in sectors like technology, data centers, consumer goods and retail have faced a growing challenge: while they cannot bear the high cost of air freight, standard ocean transport often lacks the delivery predictability needed for production and sales planning.

To address these market needs, NX Group developed "NX Ocean Fast Track," which combines speed, delivery reliability, cost competitiveness and reduced environmental impact.

Service Overview

"NX Ocean Fast Track" is a transportation solution that is more affordable than air freight and achieves shorter lead times than standard ocean freight by optimizing operational processes at both origin and destination. This service provides a balanced alternative for customers who want to shift urgent cargo from air to ocean freight, as well as for those concerned about delivery reliability with conventional ocean transport. Initially, the service will be offered as an end-to-end transportation service from Tokyo, Shanghai and Haiphong to Los Angeles.

Service Details

Service Name: NX Ocean Fast Track

Target Routes: From Tokyo, Shanghai and Haiphong to Los Angeles

Lead Times (From Cargo Receipt to Delivery)

- From Japan: 16-17 days

- From China: 16-17 days

- From Vietnam: 21-22 days

Transport Mode: Ocean container transportation service (FCL) under NX House B/L

Key Features

- Up to 40% Reduction in Lead Time*

While vessel transit times remain the same, NX Group has established a unique scheme that significantly shortens the lead time for cargo handling and procedures at both origin and destination. This achieves a total lead time reduction of up to approximately 40% compared to standard ocean freight.

*Compared to the company's conventional services.

- Reliable Delivery Performance

In the United States, the process from vessel arrival to container pickup typically takes several days and can be unpredictable. However, this new service enables container release within 24 hours through close coordination with terminal operators. This minimizes uncertainty caused by port congestion and ensures more stable delivery schedules.

- Cost Competitiveness

The service allows for significant cost savings compared to air freight. By maintaining speed and reliability while keeping costs low, it serves as an optimal choice between air and ocean transportation.

- Environmental Sustainability

By shifting from air freight to ocean freight, customers can significantly reduce CO2 emissions, supporting their sustainability and ESG management goals.

Future Outlook

NX Group is dedicated to ensuring the stable operation of this service as a new transportation standard. Moving forward, the Group plans to gradually expand the covered routes and provide higher value-added services, including door-to-door transportation and hybrid solutions combining ocean and air freight.

NX Group remains committed to creating new value and meeting the sophisticated and diverse logistics needs of its customers by leveraging its global network and diverse transportation capabilities.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.