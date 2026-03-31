TAIPEI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of COMPUTEX's organizers—TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO of NXP, is invited to deliver Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026. This prestigious session will take place on the afternoon of June 2nd at the Taipei World Trade Center, 2F.

NXP CEO Rafael Sotomayor to deliver Physical AI Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026

At the intelligent edge—where data meets real‑time decisions—NXP is setting the pace for edge and physical AI. By combining leadership in secure, intelligent edge computing with scalable AI enablement, NXP is empowering customers to build smarter, safer, and more autonomous systems across the physical world.

NXP President and CEO Rafael Sotomayor's keynote will examine the thesis – highlighting transformative potential of physical AI, the core challenges and architectural advancements required to realize it, the immutable safety and security needs that define it, and the pivotal role NXP is playing in bringing AI out of the digital realm and successfully into the real world.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote will open in the middle of April; please stay tuned and follow us on our website.

COMPUTEX 2026 with the theme "AI Together," is set to take place from June 2nd to June 5th at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, TWTC and TICC. This event will host 1,500 exhibitors across up to 6,000 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Computing, Robotics & Mobility, and Next-Gen Tech.

For more exhibition information:

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX has become a global benchmark exhibition for AI and startups, connecting global pioneers and enabling new sparks of breakthrough technology.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

SOURCE COMPUTEX