NYC Disinfection Services Launches Residential Relocation Division Focused on Workforce Development and MWBE Partnerships

WHITESTONE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Disinfection Services, Inc., a New York State and New York City certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), has formally launched a dedicated residential relocation division supporting large-scale housing modernization and capital improvement projects across New York City.

The newly established division provides structured packing, moving, logistics coordination, and temporary relocation support services designed to assist residents during renovation and infrastructure upgrades. The expansion strengthens the company's integrated service model, which includes janitorial services, construction support, environmental cleaning, and regulatory-compliant facility operations.

Since its incorporation in April 2020, NYC Disinfection Services has grown into a public-sector focused contractor operating across all five boroughs of New York City, with additional contract experience in major metropolitan areas including Boston, Chicago, New Jersey, and the Washington, D.C. region. The company maintains a workforce of approximately 30–40 employees and continues to expand strategically within the New York City market.

As part of the relocation division rollout, NYC Disinfection Services is actively seeking to partner with Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) and recruit Section 3 eligible individuals for employment opportunities. The company's workforce strategy prioritizes regulatory compliance, structured operations, and local economic participation aligned with public-sector contracting objectives.

"Our expansion into residential relocation services reflects our commitment to operational excellence and responsible growth," said Alicia Halpin, President and Founder of NYC Disinfection Services, Inc. "We remain focused on systems-driven execution, compliance oversight, and creating meaningful workforce and subcontracting opportunities within the communities we serve."

NYC Disinfection Services operates under strict adherence to applicable federal, state, and municipal labor standards, including prevailing wage and workforce participation requirements. The company continues to broaden its licensed capabilities, including expansion into locksmith services and additional construction support disciplines.

NYC Disinfection Services, Inc. is a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) headquartered in Whitestone, New York.

