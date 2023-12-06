NYC Tourism + Conventions Unveils New Website in Multiple Languages Using TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that its GlobalLink technology is powering NYC Tourism + Conventions' newly designed website in multiple languages. The new site has launched in Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French and will help travelers from around the world virtually explore and engage with the iconic city in their preferred language.

NYC Tourism is dedicated to promoting the diversity and vibrancy of New York City. It aims to provide a seamless and immersive digital experience for international travelers, ensuring that they can discover the city's history, culture, and attractions with ease. Its new website offers a comprehensive range of features, including curated travel guides, event and festival calendars, and information on the best places to eat, drink, and explore.

NYC Tourism selected GlobalLink for its AI solutions and seamless integration with the Contentful CMS. The combination of GlobalLink's technologies allowed the site to be efficiently translated and localized in multiple languages within the Contentful interface. Translations are run by a customized AI engine and delivered in TransPerfect's web-based review platform, enabling simple edits when needed.

"We are thrilled to partner with TransPerfect to unveil our newly designed website in multiple languages," said Nancy Mammana, CMO, New York City Tourism + Conventions. "With TransPerfect's GlobalLink platform, we can provide international travelers with an immersive online experience through our website, nyctourism.com, that captures the essence and diversity of New York City. Our goal is to inspire and empower visitors to explore New York City's five boroughs, from iconic attractions to unique neighborhood gems."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "New York City has been home to TransPerfect's global headquarters since our inception in 1992, and it is an honor to help promote tourism and enable visitors from all countries and cultures to enjoy this magnificent city."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Visit https://www.transperfect.com for more information on TransPerfect.

About New York City Tourism + Conventions

New York City Tourism + Conventions is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitor bureau for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity, and spreading a positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nyctourism.com.

