NYCM Insurance Named One of the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness

All-Encompassing Wellness Program Leads Company Toward 11th Consecutive Award

EDMESTON, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eleventh consecutive year, NYCM Insurance has received the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness Award commemorating its highly successful employee wellness program and other wellness practices. Hosted by the National Association for Business Resources , the Best and Brightest program highlights companies for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and wellness. Winning companies were assessed in a number of areas to measure wellness program effectiveness, including outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

"These companies have prioritized making a significant impact on their culture," said Jennifer Kluge, Best and Brightest Programs President and CEO. "With a focus on their employee's wellbeing as the top priority, this powerful community of the nation's elite leaders have gained a competitive edge."

Through its "365 Passport to Wellness" program, NYCM has underlined the importance of maintaining a balanced and all-encompassing wellness routine by incentivizing participation in the program and tracking employee progress all year long.

"We are excited to be receiving this award for the eleventh year running," said NYCM Insurance 365 Passport to Wellness Program coordinator Chelsea Hunter. "Our wellness program has continued to expand and grow its participants and be an integral part of our culture everyday here at NYCM."

To learn more about NYCM Insurance's award-winning wellness program, click here .

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. With a team of over 880 employees, and a network of over 1,400 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 575,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. NYCM Insurance received the highest score in New York in the J.D. Power 2022-2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their auto insurance provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

