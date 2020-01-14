NYCM Insurance Thanks New York State in a Series of Television Spots

The commercials were produced by Annie Delano in conjunction with NYCM Insurance's advertising agency, Overit Media and directed by Overit's own, Solomon Nero. In addition, Overit's Richard Skiermont acted as Creative Director.

All of the spots feature a representative of NYCM Insurance (New York-based actor, Nico Piccardo) appearing in peoples' daily lives to hand-deliver a J.D. Power trophy, sharing the win with them as a pleasant surprise. A handful of different scenarios are featured throughout the series including: a woman ordering a meal at a drive-through restaurant, a librarian shelving books and a couple taking a leisurely jog through the suburbs.

The commercials communicate a clear message ("This is for you!"), reiterating that while NYCM Insurance may be the one receiving the physical J.D. Power award, the honor of the award is a win for everyone in the NYCM Insurance ecosystem.

"When we found out that we had earned the J.D. Power award for the second year in a row, we knew we had to do something special to celebrate the accomplishment and share the news with the people who made the award possible," said NYCM Insurance Vice President of Brand Management, Robert Snyder.

"We're really proud of the message this series conveys, and that's why it's the largest campaign we've ever pursued at NYCM Insurance. We believe it's a story worth telling."

The series was shot over the course of two days at various locations in Albany, NY. To watch the spots, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. Headquartered in Edmeston, NY the company was founded in 1899 by VanNess D. Robinson under the name New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Company. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of 800+ employees, and a network of 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their 525,000 insureds. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com.

About J.D. Power. J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Contact Robert Snyder, Vice President of Brand Management: (607) 965-2496, media@nycm.com

SOURCE NYCM Insurance

