The Outset Launches at QVC

Co-founders Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster will debut the brand live across QVC's video commerce platforms

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, world leader in live video commerce ("vCommerce"), announced today that The Outset, the skincare collection founded by Scarlett Johansson and beauty expert Kate Foster, will launch live on QVC on January 9th during "Girls Night In with Courtney and Jane" at 9pm ET. Join Scarlett and Kate as they bring a fresh perspective to QVC Clean Beauty, proving that gentle formulas can be powerful, and effective skincare doesn't have to be complicated.

At The Outset, healthy-looking skin starts with radically gentle skincare essentials, powered by plant-based hydration. Inside every product is a proprietary hydration complex, Hylauroset™, a plant-based alternative to Hyaluronic Acid. The brand delivers hydration without irritation, temporarily plumps the look of skin, and improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Since launching in Spring 2022, The Outset has built a sizable social community around award-winning and multi-functional products that are suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. Scarlett and Kate are thrilled to expand the reach of the brand by connecting with the QVC audience and sharing tips for achieving the "Outset Effect" for glowing skin.

"I have the best memories of watching QVC when I was younger and used to dream about being on a QVC stage," said Scarlett Johansson, Co-Founder, The Outset. "Connecting with an audience through conversation and amazing products has always been a goal of mine, and I'm getting to do that through The Outset."

"At QVC, we look for brands with inspiring stories behind their products and we were immediately drawn to what The Outset stands for," said Anna Baker, Vice President, General Merchandise Manager of Beauty, QVC. "The Outset offers high-performance skincare in a hydrating, gentle and non-irritating way. Our beauty customers, most of whom are women over 50, are looking for skincare routines that aren't overly complicated but deliver results. We think the combination of a unique ingredient complex that our customer has not seen before along with a simple skincare routine will be a win for QVC. Both Scarlett and Kate have very relatable stories that led them to create this line and we can't wait for our customers to connect with them through their passion for skincare."

To celebrate this launch, Scarlett and Kate will be unveiling two sets created especially for QVC.

THE OUTSET ULTIMATE DUO, $74.98:

The perfect pair to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, The Outset Firming Collagen Prep Serum and Smoothing Vitamin C Eye and Expression Lines Cream are formulated with Hyaluroset™ complex (a plant-based alternative to hyaluronic acid) which hydrates and optimizes the skin's moisture barrier.

Firming Collagen Prep Serum is designed to hydrate, plump the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and help to brighten skin -- all in one step. Meant to be used daily as a prep step in between cleansing and moisturizing, the lightweight formula also contains a vegan collagen complex to hydrate and nourish for a more radiant-looking complexion.

is designed to hydrate, plump the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and help to brighten skin -- all in one step. Meant to be used daily as a prep step in between cleansing and moisturizing, the lightweight formula also contains a vegan collagen complex to hydrate and nourish for a more radiant-looking complexion. Smoothing Vitamin C Eye and Expression Lines Cream contains a stable form of vitamin C and willow bark extract to diminish the look of fine lines around the eye and brighten the appearance of skin, leaving skin feeling nourished, plumper, and smoother.

THE OUTSET LUXE MOISTURE SET, $74.98:

The perfect pair for lackluster and dull skin, The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer and Ultralight Moisture Boosting Oil give you a nourishing and fragrance-free hydration duo that's suitable for sensitive skin.

Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer contains the Hyaluroset™ complex —a plant-based alternative to hyaluronic acid —plus olive-derived squalane for hydration. The moisturizer also contains the exfoliant citric acid, which has been shown to help make skin look brighter temporarily and with continued use.

contains the Hyaluroset™ complex —a plant-based alternative to hyaluronic acid —plus olive-derived squalane for hydration. The moisturizer also contains the exfoliant citric acid, which has been shown to help make skin look brighter temporarily and with continued use. Ultralight Moisture Boosting Oil contains 16 botanical hydrating oils, including abyssinian oil (rich in omega-9 and omega-6 fatty acids known to nourish the skin with moisture), and acai (a nutritional superfood and antioxidant that may help fight against free radical aggressors). The formula absorbs quickly into the skin for the ultimate hydration.

Tune-in to QVC on January 9th at 9pm ET for the premiere of The Outset and shop the full collection on QVC.com.

ABOUT THE OUTSET:

At The Outset, healthy-looking skin starts with radically gentle skincare essentials, powered by botanical hydration. The Outset is no 14-step skincare routine. It's a non-irritating, nourishing approach to skincare that favors consistency over complication and the belief that healthy skin starts with a simple routine and moisturizing skin in every step of your regimen. Every product contains The Outset's proprietary plant-based Hyaluroset™ complex to hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin. With clinically proven clean ingredients, The Outset offers high-performance skincare, in a radically hydrating and non-irritating way.

The Outset has won numerous accolades from major beauty publications, including a 2023 Allure Readers Choice Award – Best New Brand.

