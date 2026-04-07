Nymbus Appoints Aimee Ford as Chief Revenue Officer, Building on Record 2025 Growth

Industry veteran with deep community banking roots joins to accelerate Nymbus' next phase of expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nymbus, a modern core banking platform for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced the appointment of Aimee Ford as Chief Revenue Officer, reinforcing its leadership team at a moment of significant business momentum.

Ford brings decades of experience across credit unions, regional banks, and community financial institutions. She most recently served as Head of Sales at a business process outsourcing firm focused on financial services and insurance, where she oversaw a portfolio of 25 to 50 clients. Her career has given her a rare, firsthand understanding of the challenges and opportunities impacting the organizations Nymbus is purpose-built to support.

"Joining Nymbus feels like coming full circle," said Ford. "I started my career as a teller in a credit union and have spent years inside the institutions Nymbus serves. I understand the pressure to grow deposits, lead teams, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Nymbus provides the technology and services community banks and credit unions need to grow in ways that weren't possible before. I'm excited to help more institutions unlock that potential."

Her appointment follows a milestone year for Nymbus. In 2025, the company completed the largest community bank modern core conversion in history with PeoplesBank and partnered with MSUFCU to convert two acquired community banks—Algonquin State Bank and McHenry State Bank—onto Pillur, a new digital-first credit union designed to serve small and medium-sized businesses.

Ford succeeds Nate Whaley, who is retiring from the CRO role after contributing significantly to the company's growth trajectory.

"Aimee is exactly the right leader for this moment," said Whaley. "She understands our clients not just as a sales professional, but as someone who has lived on their side of the table. The business is strong, the pipeline is strong, and I'm leaving this role with complete confidence in what comes next."

Jeffery Kendall, CEO and Chairman of Nymbus, said the hire reflects the company's commitment to pairing market momentum with leadership that can scale it.

"We've built something real at Nymbus—real growth, real conversions, real outcomes for the institutions we serve. Nate has been a huge part of that, and we're grateful for everything he's contributed. As we move into this next chapter, Aimee brings the experience and the genuine passion for this industry to help us scale what we've built and go even further. This is a leadership team designed for what's next."

To learn more about Nymbus, go to https://nymbus.com/.

About Nymbus

Nymbus delivers a cloud-based, highly extensible, full-stack banking platform, empowering community banks and credit unions to accelerate their growth and market positioning. Founded in 2015, Nymbus modernizes legacy core systems that support both brick-and-mortar operations and digital-first institutions, and facilitates the launch of vertical banking strategies or subsidiary brands with a sidecar Core alternative.

The Nymbus Banking Platform solution delivers the technology, people, and processes to scale as your financial institution grows. For more information, visit nymbus.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Nymbus