Nymbus Launches Industry-Leading, Secure MCP Server for AI-Driven Core Banking Actions

One of the first MCP servers built for core banking, it gives financial institutions a secure, standardized way to connect AI assistants to front-office tools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nymbus, a modern banking platform for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced the launch of the Nymbus MCP Server, one of the first secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers purpose-made for core banking. Built for the Nymbus Banking Platform, the server gives financial institutions a secure, standardized, and controlled way to connect AI-powered experiences to the core through a single interface.

Designed for front-office banking operations, the server currently provides 19 tools that enable AI assistants to support common banking actions such as customer lookup, account management, money movement, and debit card controls. It translates banking capabilities into a format AI agents can securely use to call approved core functions through a large language model, while Nymbus handles the complexity behind the scenes. Financial institutions determine which tools are enabled, which user roles can access them, and where additional review or approval is required.

The result is a practical foundation for financial institutions looking to apply AI to everyday service and operational workflows. For example, a member service agent using an AI assistant can verify a customer, review account details, and initiate an approved debit card freeze workflow through a single conversational interface, without toggling between systems. Similar AI-assisted workflows can help institutions accelerate research-heavy processes such as fraud investigation, case handling, and operational follow-up, improving efficiency while keeping employees in control of the work.

"AI creates real value in banking when it helps institutions get work done, not just generate answers," said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. "With the Nymbus MCP Server, we are giving banks and credit unions a practical way to put AI into everyday workflows while maintaining the control, consistency, and accountability they need to operate with confidence. Our server simplifies common front-office work today while laying the groundwork for more intelligent, agentic banking experiences in the future."

The Nymbus MCP Server is built on Nymbus' AI-enabled, open integration architecture and robust analytics layer. Where legacy cores often require custom integrations for every AI tool or use case, the Nymbus MCP Server provides a single, standardized connection layer. That architecture allows institutions to move faster, scale AI-assisted workflows more consistently, and create a stronger foundation for future innovation across internal channels and teams.

Nymbus designed its MCP Server specifically for the regulatory and operational realities of financial services, with token-based authentication, role-based access controls, PII masking in logs, encrypted connections, full audit logging, and granular controls over how institutions choose to deploy and use AI. Together, these capabilities help financial institutions support security, access, and recordkeeping requirements associated with banking compliance programs, while giving them the flexibility to start small, focus on specific use cases, and expand over time within institution-defined guardrails, while keeping data security top of mind.

Because the server is built on the open MCP standard, it also creates a flexible foundation for the next generation of banking interactions, where AI can move beyond answering questions to assisting employees and coordinating tasks across systems within institution-defined controls.

"Financial institutions are looking at AI as a way to improve service, strengthen operations, and create competitive advantage, but they need a practical path to do that responsibly," said Matthew Terry, Chief Technology Officer at Nymbus. "The Nymbus MCP Server helps banks and credit unions augment existing processes with AI-assisted workflows that can speed up research, reduce manual effort, and support better decisions, while giving each institution granular control over what is enabled, how it is used, and where governance and auditability are required."

The Nymbus MCP Server is available as part of the Nymbus Banking Platform. To learn more, go to https://www.nymbus.com/solutions/core/.

About Nymbus

Nymbus delivers a cloud-based, highly extensible, full-stack banking platform, empowering community banks and credit unions to accelerate their growth and market positioning. Founded in 2015, Nymbus modernizes legacy core systems that support both brick-and-mortar operations and digital-first institutions, and facilitates the launch of vertical banking strategies or subsidiary brands with a sidecar Core alternative. The

Nymbus Banking Platform solution delivers the technology, people, and processes to scale as your financial institution grows. For more information, visit nymbus.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Nymbus