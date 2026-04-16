Nymeo Federal Credit Union Celebrates Youth Financial Literacy Month in April with Education, Events & Savings

FREDERICK, Md., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- April is recognized nationally as Youth Financial Literacy Month, a time dedicated to empowering young people with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed financial decisions and build strong financial futures.

Nymeo Federal Credit Union is proud to support this initiative by encouraging families to start money conversations early and often. From understanding the basics of saving and spending to learning how to manage accounts and build credit, these early lessons can shape lifelong financial habits.

"At Nymeo, we see firsthand how important it is to build confidence with money at a young age," said Vicki Johnston, President and CEO of Nymeo Federal Credit Union. "Youth Financial Literacy Month is a great reminder that small lessons today can make a big impact tomorrow."

Nymeo partners with local schools and organizations to bring financial education to life through interactive Financial Reality Fairs. These hands-on experiences allow students to manage a simulated budget, make real-world financial decisions, and better understand the cost of everyday expenses—helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-life application.

"Seeing students connect the dots in real time is incredibly powerful," Johnston added. "The Reality Fairs give them a chance to experience financial decisions in a way that feels real, and that's when the learning sticks."

As part of its efforts during Youth Financial Literacy Month, Nymeo is encouraging families to begin saving early by offering a limited-time savings match for new youth accounts opened in April. The credit union will match the initial deposit dollar-for-dollar, up to $100, helping young savers see their money grow while reinforcing positive financial habits. Full details are available at www.nymeo.org.

As students grow, Nymeo also offers tools designed to support the next stage of their financial journey. The Student Checking account, available for teens and young adults ages 13 to 24, provides access to digital banking, a free debit card, and features such as the "Get Paid for A's" program, which rewards students for academic achievement.

Nymeo supports financial education year-round through school partnerships, community programs, and accessible resources for members of all ages. By combining education with reallife banking experiences, the credit union aims to make financial literacy practical, engaging, and achievable.

To learn more about Nymeo Federal Credit Union and its youth programs, visit www.nymeo.org

SOURCE Nymeo Federal Credit Union