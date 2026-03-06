Nymeo Federal Credit Union Expands Charter to Serve Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia Communities

FREDERICK, Md., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nymeo Federal Credit Union received regulatory approval from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) to serve individuals and families in additional counties across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Currently rooted in Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland, Nymeo has built a strong reputation for trusted service and community involvement. This expansion builds upon that foundation, extending its member-focused approach to neighboring communities across the region.

With this approval, individuals who live, work, worship, attend school, volunteer, or conduct regular business in Franklin County, Pennsylvania; Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties in West Virginia; and Washington, Carroll, and Howard counties in Maryland, are now eligible to become members and access the credit union's full suite of financial products and services. This expansion shows Nymeo's strong financial position and strategic commitment to sustainable growth. It also marks a significant milestone in the credit union's continued effort to increase access to affordable, relationship-driven services.

"At our core, we're committed to putting people first," said Vicki Johnston, President and CEO of Nymeo FCU. "We focus on building lasting relationships, providing thoughtful guidance, and delivering financial solutions that truly meet the needs of the communities we serve. Our team is excited to welcome new members and become a trusted resource they can rely on for years to come."

New members will benefit from reliable solutions designed to support every stage of life and business. From personal savings and checking accounts to certificates and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), to accounts for students, members have access to smart tools that help them plan confidently for the future. Competitive lending options, including auto, home, personal, credit cards and more, make it easy to move forward with life's moments, big and small. In addition, secure online and mobile banking platforms offer convenient features like mobile deposit and budgeting tools, putting financial management at members' fingertips. Beyond products and technology, members gain access to any community branch location and more than 85,000 surcharge free ATMs across the country, delivering both personal service and everyday convenience they deserve.

About Nymeo Federal Credit Union

Chartered in 1933, Nymeo Federal Credit Union is committed to serving members with personalization and innovation. Guided by a standard of excellence and deep commitment to community, Nymeo FCU lives by the slogan, "a new way to look at money," reflecting its focus on empowering members with thoughtful financial solutions. With a legacy built on trust and a forward-looking approach to growth, Nymeo continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of individuals, students, families, and businesses it proudly serves. Individuals interested in membership can learn more at nymeo.org.

SOURCE Nymeo Federal Credit Union