URBANA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TACKLE REAL-LIFE BUDGETING AT REALITY FAIR SPONSORED BY NYMEO FCU

FREDERICK, Md., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nymeo Federal Credit Union, in partnership with Urbana High School and Frederick County Public Schools, recently sponsored and participated in a Financial Reality Fair for close to 200 students at Urbana High School. The event provided students with hands-on opportunities to experience the realities of adult financial decision-making while applying lessons learned through classroom instruction on career exploration, labor market research, budgeting, debt, and financial responsibility.

Financial Reality Fair 2026

The Urbana High School Reality Fair served as the culminating activity for several pre-event classroom lessons taught by Career Coach Tonya Chubb. During the event, students navigated a simulated adult lifestyle by visiting interactive booths focused on housing, transportation, groceries, utilities, insurance, and other financial responsibilities.

"At Nymeo, we believe financial education should be practical, engaging, and introduced early," said Vicki Johnston, Nymeo President and CEO. "Reality Fairs create meaningful experiences that help students better understand budgeting, saving, and financial responsibility before entering adulthood. We are proud to partner with schools and educators to support financial literacy in our communities."

During the event, students also encountered unexpected "Mayhem" scenarios, including surprise expenses, emergencies, and financial setbacks designed to mirror real-life challenges adults often face. Nymeo staff, FCPS Career Coaches, and a representative from Frederick County Workforce Service worked alongside students throughout the day, helping them navigate financial decisions and encouraging critical thinking about long-term financial wellness.

One student shared, "I liked the Mayhem cards that caused unexpected expenses because it showed how life can be unpredictable sometimes." Another student shared, "The event helped me understand how financial decisions affect everyday life."

Planning for the event included collaboration among Nymeo, Urbana High School administration, faculty, staff, student leaders, and community partners. Principal Donna Claubaugh and Assistant Principal Christopher Berry supported the initiative throughout the planning process. Student Ambassadors and FBLA student volunteers assisted community partners and helped guide students during the event. Building services staff prepared the auxiliary gym, while front office staff coordinated logistics and visitor support. The event also featured support from community partners, including donations from Sheetz and contributions from local families and staff members.

"Because of the dedication of our educators, volunteers, community partners, student ambassadors, administrators, and Nymeo, our students are one step closer to becoming real-world ready," added Chubb. "This event demonstrated the power of collaboration and meaningful partnerships in education."

About Nymeo Federal Credit Union

Chartered in 1933, Nymeo Federal Credit Union is committed to serving members with personalization and innovation. Guided by a standard of excellence and a deep commitment to community, Nymeo FCU lives by the slogan, "a new way to look at money," reflecting its focus on empowering members with thoughtful financial solutions.

Nymeo is chartered to serve individuals and businesses in Frederick, Montgomery, Washington, Carroll, and Howard counties in Maryland; Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties in West Virginia; and Franklin County in Pennsylvania. Individuals interested in membership can learn more at nymeo.org.

SOURCE Nymeo Federal Credit Union