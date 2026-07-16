Nymeo Federal Credit Union Partners with NAWBO Greater DC to Empower Women Business Owners

FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nymeo Federal Credit Union and the National Association of Women Business Owners Greater DC (NAWBO Greater DC) are proud to announce a new partnership dedicated to helping women-owned businesses grow and thrive through financial education, business resources, networking, and collaboration.

Photo credit: Chip McCrea Photography

The partnership, including a sponsorship, brings together two long-standing organizations with a shared commitment to supporting business owners by providing the tools, connections, and financial solutions they need to succeed. As Nymeo expands its membership into additional communities throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the collaboration will create new opportunities for women business owners across the region.

Through the partnership, Nymeo will provide educational workshops, financial wellness resources, networking opportunities, and access to its Business Solutions Bundles—customized banking packages designed to meet businesses where they are and support them as they grow. From business checking to merchant services, treasury management, and cash flow solutions, Nymeo offers personalized financial services backed by local decision-making and relationship-focused service.

"Women-owned businesses continue to shape and strengthen our communities," said Kristina Morgan, Nymeo's Chief Operations Officer. "Our partnership with NAWBO Greater DC reflects our commitment to providing entrepreneurs with more than financial products. As Nymeo expands into new communities, we're excited to bring these resources to even more business owners throughout our growing service area."

The partnership was inspired by longtime Nymeo and NAWBO DC member Trish Davies, owner of RM Benefits Retirement Consulting. Having worked with Heidi Landaverde, a Nymeo Branch Manager, for more than 10 years, Davies recognized the natural alignment between the two groups and the opportunity to create something meaningful for women entrepreneurs.

"When the topic of sponsorship came up, I immediately thought of Nymeo," said Davies. "Having been a member for around a decade now, I knew what a high level of support they give to small businesses. I spoke with Heidi the very next day."

"Building relationships is at the heart of what we do," said Landaverde. "We're excited to partner with NAWBO Greater DC to connect with women business owners, understand their unique goals, and provide financial solutions that help them succeed today and into the future."

Nymeo's commitment to supporting women in business extends beyond community partnerships. Women serve in many leadership roles throughout Nymeo including President & CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Comptroller, Board of Directors, and management positions across the credit union. This partnership reflects Nymeo's ongoing investment in strengthening businesses, supporting local economies, and creating lasting relationships throughout the communities it serves.

"For over 50 years, NAWBO Greater DC has connected women business owners to the relationships and resources they need to grow," said Denise Sarpong-Johnson, President of NAWBO Greater DC. "Access to capital is only part of the equation—our members want a financial partner who knows their name, their goals, and their market. Nymeo brings both, and we're proud to grow alongside them."

About Nymeo Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Nymeo Federal Credit Union serves members who live, work, worship, attend school, volunteer, or regularly conduct business in Frederick, Montgomery, Carroll, Howard, and Washington counties in Maryland; Franklin County, Pennsylvania; and Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties in West Virginia. Nymeo offers a full range of personal and business financial solutions and is committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals through personalized service, innovative products, and a deep commitment to the communities it serves.

About NAWBO Greater DC

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Greater DC is dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through advocacy, education, networking, leadership development, and strategic partnerships. As part of the nation's largest organization representing women business owners, NAWBO Greater DC supports the growth and success of women-led businesses throughout the Washington metropolitan region.

SOURCE Nymeo Federal Credit Union