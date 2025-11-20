NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + BLS Reveals First Look at Labor Market Since September
News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Nov 20, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 20th
- Stocks are higher Thursday morning as investors react to a wave of reports, including strong earnings from NVIDIA that lifted the S&P 500 and Dow.
- Fresh September jobs data showed the U.S. added about 50,000 positions, while the BLS confirmed the October report won't be released due to the government shutdown.
- Fed minutes revealed division over the recent rate cut, with traders now pricing in just a 31% chance of another cut in December.
Opening Bell
Viking Acquisition (NYSE: VACI) celebrates its recent IPO
Closing Bell
Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) celebrates its 2025 investor conference
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Share this article