NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + BLS Reveals First Look at Labor Market Since September

Stocks are higher Thursday morning as investors react to a wave of reports, including strong earnings from NVIDIA that lifted the S&P 500 and Dow.

Fresh September jobs data showed the U.S. added about 50,000 positions, while the BLS confirmed the October report won't be released due to the government shutdown.

Fed minutes revealed division over the recent rate cut, with traders now pricing in just a 31% chance of another cut in December.

