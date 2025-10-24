NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Oct 24, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 24th

Continue Reading
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC

  • Stocks are looking to finish the week with gains as corporate earnings continue to exceed expectations. As of Thursday's close, the S&P is up 1.1% while the DOW is up by 1.2%.
  • Inflation data is out this morning. Economists anticipated that consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and 3.1% last month from a year ago.
  • The Consumer Price Index will be the last economic data point for the Federal Reserve to consider before its decision on interest rates next week. Traders anticipate rate cuts by 0.25%.

Opening Bell
Grayscale Investments celebrates the listing of GDLC, the first multi-asset crypto fund in the U.S.

Closing Bell
Citi (NYSE: C) marks Disability and Neurodiversity Awareness month

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + International Day kicks off

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + International Day kicks off

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Uniphore raises $260 million to boost AI leadership

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Uniphore raises $260 million to boost AI leadership

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics