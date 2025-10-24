NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

24 Oct, 2025, 20:55 CST

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 24th

Continue Reading
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grayscale Celebrates Multi Asset Crypto Fund GDLC

  • Stocks are looking to finish the week with gains as corporate earnings continue to exceed expectations. As of Thursday's close, the S&P is up 1.1% while the DOW is up by 1.2%.
  • Inflation data is out this morning. Economists anticipated that consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and 3.1% last month from a year ago.
  • The Consumer Price Index will be the last economic data point for the Federal Reserve to consider before its decision on interest rates next week. Traders anticipate rate cuts by 0.25%.

Opening Bell
Grayscale Investments celebrates the listing of GDLC, the first multi-asset crypto fund in the U.S.

Closing Bell
Citi (NYSE: C) marks Disability and Neurodiversity Awareness month

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804654/NYSE_Market_Update_Oct_24.mp4

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Uniphore raises $260 million to boost AI leadership

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Uniphore raises $260 million to boost AI leadership

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grand Ole Opry Celebrates 100th Anniversary

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Grand Ole Opry Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics