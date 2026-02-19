NYSE Content Update: AI Behemoth Anthropic Valued at $380 Billion after Series G

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

19 Feb, 2026, 22:23 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 19th

Continue Reading
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary to join Live.
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary to join Live.
NYSE congratulates Anthropic on its funding.
NYSE congratulates Anthropic on its funding.

  • Equities are little changed after technology shares boosted the major indices on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
  • AI unicorn Anthropic scooped up $30 billion in fresh funding a week ago, pushing its valuation to $380 billion post-money.
  • Actor and investor Kevin O'Leary will join NYSE Live this morning to talk his latest venture: expanding compute power in Utah.
  • 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer to record an 'Inside the ICE House' podcast, covering season 10 of the show and his business insight.

Opening Bell
Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) celebrates the launch of a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its uranium enrichment plant in Ohio

Closing Bell
Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE and its ticker symbol change

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: ICE Chat Connects with Crypto Platform Kraken to Up Access

NYSE Content Update: ICE Chat Connects with Crypto Platform Kraken to Up Access

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: USA TODAY Co. Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Rebrand

NYSE Content Update: USA TODAY Co. Rings Opening Bell to Celebrate Rebrand

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics