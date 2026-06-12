NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 12th

The World Cup kicked off June 11 Speed Speed EnerSys rang the NYSE Bell on June 11

The major averages are higher Friday morning as investors monitor Middle East developments and economic data points with less than a week until the next Federal Reserve decision.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) is set to begin trading on the NYSE this morning, representing the largest bank transfer in the exchange's 234-year history.

Flutter (NYSE: FLUT) CEO Peter Jackson joined the NYSE's Inside the ICE House Podcast as the World Cup kicks off. Flutter is expecting the expanded 48-team tournament to result in up to $50 billion in legal global wagering. The online gaming and sports betting giants is preparing to manage 100,000 bets per minute during peak times.



Opening Bell

Fifth Third Bancorp (NYSE: FITB) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) celebrates the first anniversary of its IPO

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange