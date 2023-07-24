Nystrom & Associates Names Chief Strategy and Development Officer, and Vice President, Medical Services

News provided by

Nystrom & Associates

24 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Nystrom & Associates ("Nystrom") today announced the promotion of Anh Le Kremer from chief operating officer and general counsel to chief strategy and development officer. The company also named Mike Chappuis Vice President of Medical Services.

The company, which provides therapy, psychiatry and substance use treatment has grown from 15 locations three years ago to 56 locations today in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and North Dakota.

Kremer has played a key role in this growth since joining the organization in 2021.

According to Nystrom CEO, Mark Peterson, Kremer's experience at Nystrom, combined with more than seven years in executive roles as well as several years representing health care clients, make her perfectly suited to lead growth as well as Legal and Regulatory Compliance, Payer Contracting, and Government Relations.

Mike Chappuis joined Nystrom as Vice President of Medical Services and will oversee psychiatry operations across the company. He is a long-time leader in healthcare operations and innovation, and has led large-scale transformation at respected organizations such as Mayo Clinic and Mercy Health System in St. Louis.

He also served as President and Chief Operations Officer at American TeleCare, a virtual clinic dedicated to serving the needs of high acuity patients.

"These two strong leaders are critical to helping us serve more people and achieve our mission of empowering people to be the best version of themselves," Peterson noted. 

About Nystrom & Associates

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use treatment, and nursing. With 1,600 employees in 57 locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, and North Dakota, Nystrom provides care to individuals and families struggling with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and substance use services: www.nystromcounseling.com .

SOURCE Nystrom & Associates

