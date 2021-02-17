Nystrom & Associates to Open a New Clinic in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates, Ltd., one of the Nation's largest behavioral health and substance use disorder providers announces the opening of its new clinic in Lakeville at 17685 Juniper Path, Suite 301, Lakeville, MN 55044. The clinic is scheduled to open March 15, 2021.

Nystrom's new outpatient clinic will serve all ages and will offer the Lakeville Community and surrounding areas services for: Psychiatry/Medication Management, Therapy, Substance Use Disorder treatment (SUD), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS), and Children's Therapeutic Services and Supports (CTSS).

"We're very excited and honored to be expanding these very important services into the Lakeville community and surrounding areas. The need for high quality behavioral health and substance use addiction services persists, in Minnesota and throughout the nation, and we're humbled to create better access and even greater convenience through our expansion. We have a phenomenal team of clinical providers and management who came together to make this possible," Peter Nystrom, Chief Commercial Officer of Nystrom & Associates noted.

Founded in 1991, Nystrom & Associates will have 22 clinic locations throughout Minnesota and is comprised of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing who are committed to helping individuals and families that are experiencing personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems.

ABOUT NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES

Nystrom & Associates is a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing. Nystrom employs 1,200+ people throughout 22 clinic locations with a commitment to create access to care help individuals and families struggling with personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems. Nystrom also offers tele-behavioral health and addiction services: www.nystromcounseling.com

