NYU Grossman School of Medicine Celebrates 180th Graduation In Virtual Ceremony

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 19, NYU Grossman School of Medicine held a virtual graduation ceremony celebrating the accomplishments and success of 121 new physicians. H. Leon Pachter, MD, the George David Stewart Professor of Surgery and Chair Emeritus of the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health, provided the keynote address.

Robert I. Grossman, MD, chief executive officer of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and Kenneth G. Langone, chair of the board of trustees of NYU Langone Health, also addressed the class, as did Steven B. Abramson, MD, Vice Dean for Education, Faculty and Academic Affairs, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Chief Academic Officer, NYU Langone Health; Andrew Hamilton, MS, PhD, president, New York University; and Joel Abyson Kovoor, student speaker for the class of 2021. Also of note was a video tribute--featuring NYU Grossman School of Medicine education faculty and staff, student advisors and medical students as well--celebrating the students and highlighting memorable moments of their time in medical school.

"We are here today to celebrate your graduation as a student and the commencement of your medical career, a feat you accomplished under the duress of a pandemic, in a city that bore the brunt of the blitz, and at an institution that was strained beyond its capacity," said Dr. Grossman during his speech, in which he shared ten keys to having a career of meaning. "Ten keys…and two cents," he teased, referring to his remarks, before congratulating the class and wishing them luck on their career journey.

About the Class of 2021

The Class of 2021 is comprised of 121 students, all receiving Doctor of Medicine degrees. The class included 22 students graduating from the Three-Year MD Pathway--the first of its kind at a nationally ranked academic medical center--which allows students to earn the MD degree more quickly and at a significantly reduced cost.

Additionally, 21 students received dual degrees, including:

3 dual Doctor of Medicine/Master of Business Administration degrees

7 Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy (MD/PhD) degrees through the Medical Scientist Training Program

1 Doctor of Medicine/Master of Public Health degree

10 Doctor of Medicine/ Master of Science in Clinical Investigation degrees

In addition, 21 members of the class were inducted to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical honor society, and 25 members of the class were inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

During his speech, Joel Abyson Kovoor referenced the pandemic as a pivotal point of their training, giving students an opportunity to showcase their resiliency, saying, "Whether it be self-organizing citywide PPE drives, participating in breakthrough COVID-19 research, or volunteering to distribute life-saving vaccines, the class of 2021 has truly demonstrated greatness in times of difficulty."

