NYU Langone Certified as Integrated Comprehensive Stroke Center, Setting the Bar for Regional Health Systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, NYU Langone has been certified as an integrated Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, including NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. The certification acknowledges the highest level of commitment at every level of the institution to deliver timely, lifesaving care to people experiencing a stroke.

"We have a team—across every location—that is prepared to treat the most complex conditions related to stroke, and capable of delivering exceptional outcomes," said Koto Ishida, MD, medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at NYU Langone. "The surveyors were highly impressed by the universal dedication of staff across disciplines and sites, the unparalleled commitment to quality of the entire institution, and the consistently high-quality care provided to stroke patients."

Dr. Ishida added there were numerous examples of implementing and creating best practices the surveyors would share as a model for other stroke programs to follow. "We are grateful and proud to be part of such a passionate and accomplished team," she said.

The Joint Commission, an independent, not-for-profit organization, accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. Its accreditations and certifications are recognized as a symbol of quality and performance. They conduct a rigorous, on-site review—including clinical observation, staff interviews, and in-depth chart reviews—over several days at each hospital before issuing their certification. Surveyors evaluate timeliness in delivering effective treatment to resolve a stroke, overall program management, thoroughness of documentation, knowledge on how to respond to stroke symptoms among both clinical and nonclinical staff, and follow-up care plans.

"During a stroke, delayed treatment can cost the patient precious brain cells," said Howard A. Riina, MD, director of NYU Langone's Center for Stroke and Neurovascular Diseases. "The seamless collaboration across our neurologic and neurosurgical specialists ensures patients the best possible care in the shortest time possible to prevent irreversible damage."

NYU Langone is also the only health system in New York certified by The Joint Commission for stroke rehabilitation, recognizing the continuum of comprehensive acute and rehabilitation care provided to people who have had a stroke.

NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn has been a leader in stroke care and rehabilitation for years, having first received Comprehensive Stroke Certification in 2015. "This recognition highlights what I tell my patients, friends, and family, 'You can show up at any NYU Langone location, be it in Sunset Park, Mineola, or Midtown Manhattan, and receive the same world-class care,'" said Aaron S. Lord, MD, chief of neurology at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. "We have exceptional full-service teams at each site to treat patients close to their home and, most importantly, closer to their families."

NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island received its Comprehensive Stroke Certification in 2020 for the first time, and the most recent recertification this year marks the integration of all three inpatient locations. "Long Islanders can now feel that the timely, advanced stroke care is available literally at their doorsteps," says Ajay K. Misra, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology at NYU Long Island School of Medicine. "Our team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, and specially trained nurses at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island offer immediate diagnosis, treatment, and intensive recovery services."

"Our stroke services are second to none, and truly showcase our commitment to being exceptional for patients in their time of need," says Steven L. Galetta, MD, the Philip K. Moskowitz, MD, Professor and Chair of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Every one of our hospitals is dedicated to continuous improvement and delivering the best possible care for our patients, as quickly as possible."

U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" ranks NYU Langone the No. 1 hospital in the country for neurology and neurosurgery for 2022–2023.

