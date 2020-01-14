NYU Langone Health Adds Three New Practices To Its Growing Ambulatory Care Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three new medical offices have recently joined NYU Langone Heath's rapidly expanding ambulatory care network, enhancing access to premier outpatient medical care directly in the communities where patients live and work.

The new offices are located in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island, and include seven new physicians who specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, and rheumatology.

"High-quality, integrated outpatient care not only helps prevent hospitalization, it also enhances our patients' quality of life," said Andrew Rubin, vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone, which is now comprised of more than 360 locations and 3,100 physicians.

NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates—Park Slope

Ijaz Ahmad, MD, from the newly renamed NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates—Park Slope, is board certified in both internal medicine and cardiology, providing routine and preventative care, as well as a full spectrum of specialized cardiac care.

Dr. Ahmad's practice offers on-site advanced cardiac diagnostic testing, so patients who are exhibiting concerning symptoms can simply walk down the hall for further evaluation. Diagnostic services include nuclear stress testing, stress echocardiogram, ultrasound, vascular testing, and device interrogation for pacemakers and defibrillators.

To support this busy practice, NYU Langone is hiring additional nursing staff and adding several NYU Langone physicians, including electrophysiologist Thomas Bustros, MD, interventional cardiologists Atul Sharma, MD, and Christopher L. Gade, MD, and cardiologist Geoffrey Weber, MD.

NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates—Park Slope, previously known as Park Slope Cardiac and Diagnostic Services, has been caring for this community for more than 30 years. The office is open for appointments six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and for diagnostic services, Monday through Friday.

NYU Langone Endocrinology Associates—Rockville Centre

NYU Langone also welcomed colleagues Steven Lomasky, MD, and Yael Lehman Oppenheim, MD, who begin seeing patients in February at NYU Langone Endocrinology Associates—Rockville Centre.

The physicians provide a full spectrum of care for patients who have metabolic disorders, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal and pituitary disorders, obesity, osteoporosis, and issues related to diabetes. Plans are underway to establish a diabetes education program at the site as part of their new affiliation with NYU Langone, which includes hiring a dietician and a patient educator.

Dr. Lomasky and Dr. Oppenheim will work closely with the state-of-the-art Diabetes and Obesity Institute at NYU Winthrop Hospital, which was the first major teaching hospital in New York to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Inpatient Diabetes Care.

"NYU Langone's network brings great expertise and breadth of service that's second to none," said Dr. Lomasky, who has been in practice on Long Island for more than 30 years and served as the former chief of endocrinology at Mount Sinai South Nassau for the past eight years.

NYU Langone Endocrinology and Rheumatology Associates—34th Street

Additionally, César E. Fors Nieves, MD, Bruce M. Solitar, MD, Valerie Peck, MD, and Susan B. Zweig, MD, are also joining NYU Langone to form the newly affiliated NYU Langone Endocrinology and Rheumatology Associates—34th Street. They provide the highest level of personalized care for patients who have diseases and disorders of the endocrine system and rheumatic conditions affecting the joints, muscles, and bones.

Rheumatologists Drs. Fors Nieves and Solitar provide therapies for many different conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, lupus, and musculoskeletal disorders. They offer a range of procedures to relieve symptoms and improve mobility, as well as make referrals to physical and occupational therapists within NYU Langone's nationally renowned Rusk Rehabilitation.

Endocrinologists Drs. Peck and Zweig diagnose and treat people with conditions such as thyroid diseases, diabetes, adrenal disease, osteoporosis, menopause, pituitary disorder, calcium disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and male hypogonadism.

This new affiliation formalizes a longtime relationship between the physicians and NYU Langone Health. Doctors Fors Nieves, Peck, and Solitar began their careers at NYU Langone, and all of the physicians have held academic titles as voluntary faculty and participated in academic activities at NYU Grossman School of Medicine for many years.

New Practices Offer High-Quality, Integrated Care

According to the New York State Department of Health, chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis are the leading causes of disability and death in New York State and throughout the United States. Specialists across NYU Langone help patients maintain health and manage these and other chronic diseases, minimizing the risk of developing advanced diseases or other associated medical conditions.

Since 2011, NYU Langone has grown its ambulatory care network across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, and Florida. It has maintained its position as a national leader in the highest-quality outpatient care. In 2019, NYU Langone received the Ambulatory Care Quality and Accountability Award from Vizient, Inc. for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality, efficient, and effective patient-centered care in our outpatient settings.

NYU Langone's electronic health record system, Epic, not only connects its vast network of outpatient and inpatient locations, it also enables the use of innovative technology—enhancing delivery of care. While at home or on the go, patients can use the free mobile NYU Langone Health app to manage their healthcare, including scheduling appointments, accessing virtual urgent care, and paying bills electronically, among other activities.

