NYU LANGONE HEALTH DOUBLES TOP-RANKED ORTHOPEDIC PROGRAM IN SUFFOLK COUNTY

Welcoming Four Specialized Orthopedic Practices, Including NYU Langone's First Location In Stony Brook

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its award-winning health network on Long Island, NYU Langone Health has doubled its orthopedic program in Suffolk County, adding 23 providers and four practices, including its first location in Stony Brook.

NYU Langone has expanded its orthopedic program in Suffolk County, with new practices in Hauppauge, Stony Brook, Riverhead, and East Patchogue, including NYU Langone Advanced Orthopedic Associates—Long Island, East Patchogue, pictured here.

"We're making it easier for patients to receive high-quality, nationally recognized care closer to where they live or work by closing gaps on the map across Long Island," said Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "As Suffolk County's population continues to grow, our network expands to meet patient demand, with an approximately 30 percent increase in provider visits in Suffolk County since 2021."

NYU Langone ranks among the top 5 in the country for orthopedics and rehabilitation, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll released last week.

In addition to NYU Langone's first location in Stony Brook, the other practices are in Patchogue, Riverhead, and Hauppauge. The new providers include 11 medical doctors, seven physician assistants, four physical therapists, and an occupational therapist.

NYU Langone Advanced Orthopedic Associates—Long Island

A prominent orthopedic group in the community for more than 60 years, Advanced Orthopedics has joined forces with NYU Langone with three NYU Langone Advanced Orthopedic Associates—Long Island locations in Suffolk County. The medical team currently schedules approximately 3,600 total patient visits a month and has the capacity to care for more patients.

NYU Langone Advanced Orthopedic Associates—Long Island offers patients of all ages advanced care for a wide range of orthopedic issues, including the following:

ACL and meniscus surgery

adult and pediatric fracture care

advanced arthroscopic procedures

arthritis treatment

athletic training services and sports medicine

complex upper extremity trauma

comprehensive concussion management

endoscopic carpal tunnel and cubital tunnel surgery

hand, wrist, and upper extremity surgery

ligament, tendon, and nerve repair

orthopedic surgery

rotator cuff repair

small joint arthroscopic procedures

total and partial joint replacement

trauma surgery

urgent emergency evaluations

X-ray services and nonsurgical treatments and modalities are also available, including osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), injections, and physical, occupational, and hand therapy.

"This partnership brings tremendous resources and expertise to the community and will help our practice flourish to a degree that wouldn't have been possible to achieve on our own," said Richard A. Ritter, MD, who has been a physician at the practice for 24 years. A former college athlete who grew up in Commack, Dr. Ritter is also the team physician for several high school athletic teams in Suffolk County.

New Orthopedic Providers in Suffolk County

Richard Savino, MD, who has joined NYU Langone as chief of orthopedic surgery for Suffolk County to advance the clinical program locally, now sees patients in Patchogue and Hauppauge. While Dr. Savino specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of shoulder, knee, and hip injuries, he is also a general orthopedist. He performs arthroscopy and robotic-assisted surgery to repair and replace joints. In the fall, he will also begin offering smart knee replacement implants, which provide remote patient monitoring for activity and motion. He was a team physician for the Baltimore Orioles and a physician for the U.S. Open golf championship.

Andrew J. Leo, MD, a hand surgery specialist, sees patients in Hauppauge and Huntington, and is an expert in the operative and nonoperative treatment of traumatic injuries, arthritic conditions, and overuse disorders of the hand and upper extremity. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand and the Suffolk County Medical Society.

A Nationally Ranked Orthopedic Program on Long Island

In addition to these new practices and providers, NYU Langone offers a wide range of orthopedic care for adults and children across Long Island: patients can receive world-class care close to home in Riverhead, Patchogue, North Babylon, Garden City, East Meadow, Lake Success, and Bethpage.

A single electronic health record, the NYU Langone Health app, and NYU Langone Health MyChart connect the entire health system, so patients can find all of their health information and schedule appointments whether they are at home or on the go.

