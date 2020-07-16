NYU Langone Health Opens New Multispecialty Outpatient Care Center in Greenwich Village

"This new practice brings NYU Langone's comprehensive, quality care to Greenwich Village, in one convenient location," said Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "While we continue to expand access to our services throughout the region, we have a strong connection to this neighborhood in particular—the home of NYU's Manhattan campus."

NYU Langone Medical Associates—Washington Square spans approximately 10,000 square feet, which includes 26 exam rooms and a dedicated pediatric floor. Patients can schedule appointments with specialists in the following disciplines:

allergy and immunology

cardiology

gastroenterology

internal medicine

pediatric care

physical medicine and rehabilitation, through Rusk Rehabilitation

The pediatric team, part of Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, provides care for newborns and patients up to 19 years of age 6 days a week, with sick-visit appointments available on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

NYU Langone also recently recruited board-certified internal medicine specialist Matthew D. Lane, MD, to provide annual physicals, vaccinations, and preventive care at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Washington Square. Plans are underway to add specialists in family medicine, gynecology, interventional cardiology, and pediatric neurology by the fall.

"As we grow the center, we are mindful that we are doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic and there may be some concerns from the community about accessing care at this time," said Rubin. "Our patients' and staff's wellbeing is always our top priority, and we are taking extraordinary precautions to ensure a safe environment and the highest level of care."

