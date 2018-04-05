NYU Langone Health Opens One Of The Largest, Multi-Specialty Centers In Its Vast Ambulatory Care Network

The new facility creates space to relocate clinical services from NYU Langone's main campus and other locations to accommodate expanding, hospital-based inpatient programs, such as its newly-launched programs for heart and lung transplantation. NYU Langone is experiencing tremendous growth in both inpatient and outpatient programs, with more than six million outpatient visits taking place last year, said Andrew W. Brotman, MD, senior vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone.

"This expansion, coupled with our commitment to bring more services to the communities where people live and work, makes the opening of this new facility strategically important," he added.

Over the next several months, these outpatient clinical services will gradually relocate to the new facility:

April: Ophthalmology and Neurology

May: Urology and the Fresco Institute for Parkinson's and Movement Disorders

June: Dermatologic Surgery and CT Scan, MRI, and Ultrasound Testing

July: Dermatopathology

Additional services planned to relocate to East 41st Street over the next year include:

Endocrinology/Diabetes

Internal Medicine

Gastroenterology

Hepatology

Plastic Surgery

Pulmonology

Otolaryngology/Voice Center

Bringing multispecialty patient services together under one roof allows patients ease of access for primary care, specialty care and follow-up appointments. Existing patients will be contacted by their providers to alert them of the new location(s) as appropriate.

The entire building at 222 East 41st Street is being renovated so that patients will experience the same comfortable, healing environment they have come to expect at any NYU Langone Health location, whether it is based in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, Queens, Staten Island, the Hudson Valley, or Florida. The building's 390,000 rentable square feet also includes an onsite parking garage, lobby, and common space for patients and staff on each floor.

According to Vicki Match Suna, AIA, senior vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities, "We have had much success bundling care services within one large building, like we have done at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center East 38th Street, NYU Langone Orthopedics Center, Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health, and Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health, so we are optimistic that this new conveniently located facility will be well-received by patients and care providers alike."

With more than 230 ambulatory locations, and growing, NYU Langone continues to be recognized as a national leader in providing the highest quality outpatient care—in 2017 NYU Langone received the Ambulatory Care Quality and Accountability Award from Vizient, Inc. for the third year in a row.

NYU Langone is set to open more than 1 million square feet of new clinical space this year. In June, NYU Langone will open its new inpatient hospital tower, the 830,000-square-foot Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Pavilion, and by the end of the summer, NYU Langone will also open another new outpatient care center at Essex Crossing in Downtown Manhattan. In addition, this past January NYU Langone opened the doors to its new 15-story, 365,000-square-foot Science Building located at 435 East 30th Street.

Media Inquiries:

DJ Haffeman

Phone: 212-404-3567

deborah.haffeman@nyumc.org

About NYU Langone Health:

NYU Langone Health is a world-class, patient-centered, integrated academic medical center, known for its excellence in clinical care, research, and education. It comprises more than 200 locations throughout the New York area, including five inpatient locations, a children's hospital, three emergency rooms and a level 1 trauma center. Also part of NYU Langone Health is the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute–designated cancer center, and NYU School of Medicine, which since 1841 has trained thousands of physicians and scientists who have helped to shape the course of medical history. For more information, go to nyulangone.org, and interact with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyu-langone-health-opens-one-of-the-largest-multi-specialty-centers-in-its-vast-ambulatory-care-network-300624793.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

Related Links

http://www.nyulangone.org

