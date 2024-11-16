NYU Langone Heart's Leading Cardiologists Present Latest Research at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from NYU Langone Heart will present the latest advancements in cardiovascular science and clinical care at the 2024 American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions, held from November 16 to 18 in Chicago's McCormick Place.

Key topics and presentations include research on the potential of Fitbit-tracked physical activity to reduce heart rhythm issues, differences by sex in chest pain, the mental health effects of diabetes medications, immune system roles in heart disease, and the heart risks associated with air pollution.

"Our team's work addresses some of the most pressing issues in heart health, from examining the role of wearable technology and environmental risks in cardiovascular disease to understanding gender-specific factors in heart disease," said Glenn I. Fishman, MD, the William Goldring Professor of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "The breadth of research presented this year highlights our division's commitment to pioneering science that enhances patient care and preventive strategies."

Faculty from the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology will participate in more than 50 presentations, on-demand discussions, and poster sessions. The notable research highlighted below represents only a sample of the cutting-edge work NYU Langone cardiologists will present.

Saturday, November 16

Though More Is Better, Even Moderate Amounts of Exercise May Reduce Risk for Common Heart Condition

Moderated Digital Poster -10:00–10:05AM CT

Adding an extra hour every week of physical activity may lower the chance of developing the most common type of irregular heartbeat by 11 percent. "Our findings make clear that you do not need to start running marathons to help prevent atrial fibrillation and other forms of heart disease," said preventive cardiologist Sean P. Heffron, MD, the study senior author and director of cardiovascular fitness and nutrition at the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Langone Heart.

Why Women and Men Experience Chest Pain and Stress Differently in Heart Disease

Oral Abstract Session - 10:30–10:40AM

The study, led by Anais Hausvater, MD , assistant professor, Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, examined why women with chronic heart disease report more severe chest pain (angina) than men, even when their heart disease is less advanced. While women tend to have higher levels of stress and depression—factors linked to increased chest pain—these alone did not fully explain the sex differences in symptoms. "Our findings suggest that factors other than psychosocial issues like stress and depression may contribute to why women experience worse symptoms and health outcomes with heart disease compared to men," said Dr. Hausvater.

Understanding the Cellular and Molecular Immune Interactions in Coronary Artery Disease

Presentation - 10:30–10:42AM

Inflammation increases risk for cardiovascular disease and is informing new approaches for personalizing risk predictions and treatment. Chiara Giannarelli, MD, PhD, associate professor, Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, and Department of Pathology, , will share recent advances and ongoing research in cardiovascular inflammation during this seminar. "Cardiovascular disease and inflammation don't exist in isolation," said Dr. Giannarelli. "Patients often have comorbidities, and cardiovascular disease can impact the development of other conditions, and vice versa." Dr. Giannarelli and her colleagues believe that continued scientific advancements and interdisciplinary collaboration will ensure the ability to improve risk predictions, as well as uncover new approached to prevent and manage heart disease.

Sunday, November 17

Reassuring News on GLP-1 Medications and Suicide: What We Know So Far

Moderated Digital Poster -10:20–10:25AM

GLP-1 receptor agonists are medications used to manage diabetes, reduce heart-related issues, and promote weight loss. However, concerns about their potential mental health side effects, including suicide, led to a large study by NYU Langone researchers. Led by Sean P. Heffron, MD, director of cardiovascular fitness and nutrition at the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Langone Heart, the analysis found no evidence linking GLP-1 drugs to increase psychiatric risks in people with diabetes or obesity. "Given the rapid rise in GLP-1 use and the importance of detecting rare side effects, ongoing monitoring and further research are essential, especially for those with a history of mental health concerns," Dr. Heffron said.

Clinical Studies and Trials to Reduce Cardiovascular Risks from Air Pollution: Where Are We Now?

Presentation - 3:45–4:00PM

Exposure to air pollution including poor indoor air quality can increase risk of cardiometabolic and respiratory diseases. Widely available air filters may be a novel approach to reduce the health risks of air pollution exposure but have not been widely evaluated. Jonathan Newman, MD, MPH, associate professor in the Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, and Clinical Research Director for NYU Langone's Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, is leading an NIH-supported trial testing the efficacy of air filters for adults with stable hypertension, discusses the role of clinical trials to evaluate strategies to modify the cardiovascular risks of air pollution and other environmental exposures.

PFAS Chemicals: What They Are and Why Your Heart Cares

Presentation - 4:00–4:15PM

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals," are industrial chemicals commonly found in humans and linked to both new and existing cases of cardiovascular disease. PFAS-related health issues are estimated to cost up to $62 billion annually in the United States. Despite the high costs, the ways in which PFAS may contribute to heart disease remain unclear. Sharine L. Wittkopp, MD, PhD , clinical instructor, Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine explained, "We're only beginning to understand how PFAS exposure affects cardiovascular health, but the potential impacts are significant." Dr. Wittkopp will discuss these chemicals and share the latest research on their effects on the heart.

Monday, November 18

What to Do When Heart Injury Happens After Non-Heart Surgery

Presentation - 9:00–9:05AM

Laboratory evidence of injury to the heart muscle after surgery unrelated to the heart is consistently associated with poor cardiac outcomes, but post-operative surveillance for this syndrome is not yet the standard routine. Nathaniel R. Smilowitz, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the vice-chair of the 2024 AHA/ACC Perioperative Guidelines and a leader in perioperative care, discusses areas of uncertainty and opportunities for long-term cardiovascular risk reduction in these vulnerable surgical patients.

