NYU Langone Officially Opens State-of-the-Art Ambulatory Care Center in Former Garden City Bloomingdale's Building, its Largest on Long Island

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its award-winning health network, NYU Langone Health this month opened its largest ambulatory care center on Long Island, converting the former Bloomingdale's and Sears building in Garden City into a state-of-the-art, 260,000-square foot facility that houses 32 clinical specialties.

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Garden City Credit: Christopher Churchill / NYU Langone Health

More than 800 staff and doctors expect to care for 400,000 patients each year out of the four-story building at 1111 Franklin Avenue, which encompasses one half-mile and an entire square block. NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Garden City includes 260 patient exam rooms and a new, expanded adult ophthalmology service.

"NYU Langone is deeply committed to Long Island and expanding our vast network of clinicians who offer one consistently high standard of care close to where our patients live," said Andrew W. Brotman, MD, executive vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone Health. "This beautiful new location allows patients to see multiple doctors in a single visit, with each provider connected to the same electronic health record system that ensures integrated care."

"Nassau County has one of the greatest healthcare networks in the world," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "NYU Langone's new state-of-the-art facility in Garden City will provide the top notch services they are known for, and add to the health of our community."

"This medical facility is a nice addition to our vibrant downtown," said Garden City Mayor Mary Carter Flanagan. "We look forward to building a longstanding relationship with our newest community member."

"NYU Langone continues to deepen its relationship with Long Island, establishing a stronghold for its special brand of excellence in this community that I love," said Michael Rafferty, a member of the NYU Langone Health's board of trustees and president & CEO of Rafferty Holdings, LLC. "This new facility, backed by fully integrated academic medicine, will meet a critical need for so many people – under the name I know and trust. To have perhaps the best health system in the country in our own back yard is an incredible thing for the people of Long Island."

The new center offers a broad array of services, including:

Surgical specialties

Cardiology

Vascular surgery

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Internal medicine

Maternal-fetal medicine

Obstetrics and gynecology

Ophthalmology

Pediatrics

Podiatry

Pulmonology

Rheumatology

Radiology

Urology

Seven of the specialties – cardiology, vascular surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, rheumatology, and urology – were recently ranked in the top 10 nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

The building has a modernist design, but was renovated with the patient experience top-of-mind, with NYU Langone's expert real estate development and facilities team bringing in more natural light by installing windows in the garage wall and creating an outdoor garden.

"The physical environment plays a powerful role in healing and overall wellbeing, and this informed every aspect of our holistic approach to designing and constructing this facility, both inside and out," said Vicki Match Suna, AIA, executive vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities. "With its open floor plan, integration of art, and connection to nature and natural light, we have created a warm and highly functional space for our patients, visitors, and staff. Built as a Bloomingdale's department store by renowned architect Edward Durell Stone, the building has been thoughtfully transformed into a state-of-the-art ambulatory care center which respects its original 1970's exterior design."

Located just one mile from NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and six blocks from a Long Island Rail Road station, the new facility offers patients greater access to NYU Langone's one high standard of care across its system of six inpatient locations and 300 outpatient sites across the New York metropolitan area and in Florida, with 70 on Long Island alone. Patients can find all their health information and schedule appointments through the NYU Langone Health app or the NYU Langone Health MyChart patient portal.

NYU Langone's vast outpatient network has been awarded the Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award from Vizient, Inc., a leading healthcare performance improvement organization, every year since the award's inception in 2015, and it has been named the No. 1 physician practice by Vizient in all but one of those years. This distinction recognizes NYU Langone's consistent excellence in delivering high-quality care in five key domains: access to care, quality, efficiency, continuum of care, and equity.

