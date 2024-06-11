NYU Langone Welcomes Inaugural Director of Midwifery Care

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eugenia Montesinos, CNM, has been named NYU Langone Health's inaugural director of midwifery services at Tisch Hospital. Montesinos will oversee a division of six midwives in Manhattan while closely collaborating with the team of midwives at NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and playing an important role in expanding this service throughout the health system.

NYU Langone's midwives, all of whom are board-certified, with graduate degrees in midwifery, deliver comprehensive care to low-risk pregnant patients through a holistic approach that evaluates mental, physical, and emotional health. For high-risk patients who require close monitoring to reduce the chance of complications due to medical conditions or advanced maternal age, the midwives collaborate with general obstetricians and maternal–fetal medicine physicians to provide co-managed care.

"Midwives are more than providers. We are supporters, confidants, and advocates for the women we serve," Montesinos said. "Our holistic, evidence-based approach is both culturally sensitive and equitable. At NYU Langone, midwifery providers embody this approach for every low-risk pregnant person seeking this care."

All deliveries take place at Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where the midwives focus on minimal interventions during the childbirth process. For patients who do experience an escalation of care during their prenatal care or delivery, obstetricians, obstetrical safety officers, and maternal–fetal medicine specialists are readily available to assist in their care plan.

"The goal is to provide a safe delivery using the expertise of our teams and hospitals," said Andrew F. Rubenstein, MD, director of the Division of General Obstestrics and Gynecology in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. "Our midwives offer personalized care, emphasizing natural labor methods, within a healthcare system renowned for its safety and best outcomes."

In addition to pregnancy care, NYU Langone's midwives provide routine gynecologic care to women at all stages of life, from adolescence to their post-reproductive years. Their services include wellness visits, pelvic exams, diagnosis and treatment of gynecologic conditions, preventive care and screenings for cancer and sexually transmitted infections, and perimenopause and menopause care. All midwives also have faculty appointments through the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

"Not only do our midwives provide the highest-quality holistic care to patients, but they are also training future generations of midwives," said Ashley S. Roman, MD, chief of obstetrics and vice chair of clinical affairs, obstetrics, at Tisch Hospital. "Eugenia will also collaborate with NYU Grossman School of Medicine to establish educational objectives for medical students and residents, focusing on optimal practices for collaborative patient care alongside midwives."

About Eugenia Montesinos, CNM

Montesinos brings over two decades of experience to this role and has attended over 1,300 births, most recently working in the Department of Midwifery at NYC Health + Hospitals' Metropolitan Medical Center in East Harlem. At NYU Langone, Montesinos is dedicated to setting new standards of excellence in maternal care. She remains committed to reducing health disparities and tackling the maternal mortality crisis in New York City.

Her passion for midwifery ignited after the birth of her second child, under the care of an inspiring midwife. This experience led her to offer the same compassionate, personalized care to every woman she serves, instilling cultural competency and equity into the care she provides.

