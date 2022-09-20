NYU Langone's Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology Appoints Inaugural Vice Chair for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garfield A. Clunie, MD, a leading expert in health equity and maternal fetal medicine, has joined NYU Langone Health as the first vice chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Garfield A. Clunie, MD

Before joining NYU Langone, Dr. Clunie served on the faculty at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where he was an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science and site-director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown–Union Square. In addition to caring for pregnant patients with complex medical conditions, his clinical and research studies focus on prenatal diagnosis of fetal anatomic and genetic abnormalities, with a special interest in care before and during pregnancy for individuals with diabetes.

In this newly established leadership role within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Clunie will spearhead efforts to promote health equity goals across clinical care, research, and medical education, collaborating closely with the Office of Diversity Affairs and the Institute for Excellence in Health Equity.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Clunie join our faculty and the NYU Langone community," says Dana R. Gossett, MD, the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. "His appointment to this new vice chair role is a significant milestone in our Department's history, and a big step forward toward our goals of developing a diverse workforce and promoting the cultural competencies that will allow each of us to provide our community with the highest level of patient-centered care."

About Dr. Clunie

An alumnus of Wake Forest School of Medicine, Dr. Clunie completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Downtown Hospital. He went on to complete his maternal fetal medicine fellowship at Tufts-New England Medical Center, where he received the Tufts School of Medicine Excellence in Teaching Award.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Clunie has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and abstracts. He holds leadership roles with many professional organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine.

He was most recently installed the 123rd President of the National Medical Association, the largest and oldest national organization representing African-American physicians and patients in the United States. He remains dedicated to advocating for the elimination of health disparities.

"Diversity is at the center of our responsibility to transform healthcare and lead academic medicine into the future," says Dr. Clunie. "I am excited to join such a well-known obstetrics and gynecology department in a role that recognizes the importance of representation across all areas of medicine, to ensure diversity and inclusion best practices are infused across department activities from recruitment to patient care."

Media Inquiries

Katie Ullman

Phone: 646-483-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health