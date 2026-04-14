NYX Professional Makeup Enters Body Care Category with Launch of New Fat Oil Body Collection

Beauty Brand Evolves Beyond Face Artistry With Major Update to Product Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup today announced the launch of the Fat Oil Body collection, expanding its artistry portfolio from face to body for the first time in its 27-year history. Building on the success of the brand's iconic Fat Oil lip oils, the Fat Oil Body collection introduces a range of glow-enhancing body oils, head-turning fragrances, and hydrating lotions—signaling a strategic evolution toward full-body beauty and self-expression.

NYX Professional Makeup enters its body era with the launch of the Fat Oil Body Collection, featuring glow enhancing oils, head-turning fragrances, and hydrating lotions.

As the global body care market continues to experience significant growth and demand, the launch of the Fat Oil Body collection marks a new chapter for NYX Professional Makeup: expanding its presence in the body aisle. The launch reflects a broader shift in Gen Z beauty culture, where consumers are increasingly embracing full-body rituals by utilizing body lotions and fragrances as the "finishing touches" of their total beauty package.

"NYX Professional Makeup has always been a brand that pushes the boundaries of artistry and self-expression," said Denee Pearson, Global Brand President. "As beauty evolves, we see that the community is looking for new ways to express their creativity beyond traditional face makeup. The Fat Oil Body collection allows us to deepen the brand's storytelling among the Gen Z audience. By extending one of our most beloved franchises, we have the opportunity to give our audience new ways to celebrate artistry with texture, fragrance, shine, and self-expression across the entire body. If you NYX, you glow!"

Infused with skin-nourishing ingredients including avocado oil and vitamin E, the Fat Oil Body collection offers a playful yet sophisticated approach to body care that reflects the bold creativity and innovation at the heart of NYX Professional makeup.

The Fat Oil Body Collection assortment includes:

Caramelt Mami: smells like rich caramel and pistachio cream Includes a Body Oil, Body Mist, and Body Butter Body Oil is a bronze shimmer shade infused with avocado oil Body Butter is a golden shimmer shade infused with avocado oil

Sugar Baddie: smells like vanilla cookie and whipped cream Includes a Body Oil, Body Mist, Body Lotion and Body Butter Body Oil is a transparent shade infused with avocado oil Body Lotion is a transparent shade infused with avocado oil Body Butter is a transparent shade infused with avocado oil

Coconut Cutie: smells like tropical coconut and sweet peach Includes a Body Oil, Body Mist, and Butt Sheet Mask Body Oil is a gold shimmer shade infused with avocado oil

Juicy Boo: smells like juicy clementine and fresh mango Includes a Body Oil and Body Mist Body Oil is a brightening shade infused with avocado oil



The Fat Oil Body collection is available now exclusively on nyxcosmetics.com and Tiktok Shop, and will be available globally on May 1st at all participating retailers around the world.

For more information, visit @nyxcosmetics on Instagram and TikTok, and nyxcosmetics.com.

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand at the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line, offering every shade, color, and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. Headquartered in Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers, including specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, and beauty supply stores, as well as online at www.nyxcosmetics.com.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup