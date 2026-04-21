NYX Professional Makeup Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion To Debut Caramelt Mami Body Oil Campaign

Beauty Brand Expands into Body Artistry with Skincare-Infused Shimmer Body Oil

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NYX Professional Makeup announced today the launch of the new Caramelt Mami Body Oil campaign, featuring three-time, GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

Caramelt Mami Body Oil is the hero product and star launch of NYX Professional Makeup's new Fat Oil Body collection, which features a variety of body oils, lotions, butters, and mists in four scents—expanding the brand's beauty vision beyond the face into body artistry.

NYX Professional Makeup teams up with Megan Thee Stallion to launch the Caramelt Mami Body Oil campaign.

To celebrate the launch, NYX Professional Makeup teamed up with Megan to create a "dripping in oil" campaign set to her smash song, "Body." The Caramelt Mami Body Oil campaign will be featured globally across the brand's social, digital, and retail channels, culminating in a larger-than-life moment that will be disclosed soon.

"I'm really excited to be part of NYX Professional Makeup's Caramelt Mami Body Oil campaign and team up with a brand that celebrates boldness, beauty and individuality," Megan said. "When it comes to the beauty industry, NYX always raises the bar, pushes boundaries and sets new trends, so it's the perfect partnership. I know the Hotties are going to love what we've been working on together!"

Designed to combine skincare benefits with a sophisticated glow, the new Caramelt Mami Body Oil offers both sensorial indulgence and performance-driven results. Infused with notes of caramel and pistachio, the new formula blends artistry with nourishing skin care. Featuring a makeup-inspired bronze shimmer enriched with avocado oil and vitamin E, Caramelt Mami Body Oil enhances the skin while delivering 24 hours of fat hydration; leaving skin illuminated, supple, and hydrated.

"When you think of thee body, who better to launch thee body oil with than Megan Thee Stallion?" said Denee Pearson, Global Brand President. "We are thrilled to partner with Megan as the star of this launch. As a global icon who radiates confidence, she perfectly embodies the bold, expressive energy of NYX Professional Makeup. With Megan leading the way as our Caramelt Mami, we're ready to shimmer and shine all over the world –because when you NYX, you glow."

The new Caramelt Mami Body Oil and extended Fat Oil Body Collection are available now at nyxcosmetics.com, NYX Professional Makeup's TikTok Shop, and various retailers worldwide. The full collection will be available globally on May 1st, 2026.

For more information on Caramelt Mami Body Oil, visit @nyxcosmetics on Instagram and TikTok, and nyxcosmetics.com.

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand at the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line, offering every shade, color, and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, followed by top creators and their millions of fans. Headquartered in Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 50 countries at thousands of retailers, including specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, and beauty supply stores, as well as online at www.nyxcosmetics.com.

About Megan Thee Stallion

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Over the course of her career, she has earned three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, including "HISS," "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé, and "WAP" with Cardi B.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards, four VMA victories and multiple Billboard Music Awards for "Top Rap Female Artist." Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the Catalyst for Change Award by Planned Parenthood, Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards, the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Mental Health Champion by The Trevor Project and more.

Megan made history in 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes' prestigious Under 30 issue. She was previously recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental "Why I Speak Up For Black Women" op-ed for The New York Times. She also spearheads the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organization focuses on three core pillars that include – education, housing, and health + wellness.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup