NYX Professional Makeup Partners with Mars to Unveil Limited-Edition M&M'S Smushy Surprize Blind Bags

The limited-edition assortment leans into the global craze and obsession of unboxing collectibles on TikTok. As the trend continues to grow with Gen Z and millennials, NYX Professional Makeup is strategically expanding into the category with a partner that mirrors its bold, playful DNA. As a Gen–Z–first brand, NYX Professional Makeup is deeply rooted in pop culture and entertainment, consistently partnering with iconic brands like M&M'S that are embedded in global fandom.

Within the product lineup there are seven unique matte lip balms, including one rare bling bag; inside each M&M'S Smushy Surprize Matte Lip Balm package, collectors will find a surprise shade inspired by M&M'S iconic characters. Fans who collect all shades including the rare find have a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The accessibly priced, hydrating matte lip balms glide on chocolatey-smooth and feature a delicious milk chocolate scent inspired by the candy for smooch-worthy lips. The seven shades are a nod to everyone's favorite M&M'S spokescandies including Green, Red, Yellow, Blue, Purple, Orange and Brown. The shades range from sheer to full pigment packed bold color – enticing consumers to uncover and collect each balm.

"At NYX Professional Makeup, we don't do boring beauty. It should feel like your favorite candy: fun, bold and hard to put down," said Denee Pearson, Global Brand President. "M&M'S is the OG candy we're all still obsessed with, so it was a no brainer to play into the nostalgia. With our new blind bags, we're giving you the keys to the candy store and we hope our community secures every bag!"

Alyona Fedorchenko, Global Portfolio SVP and GM, Global M&M'S Ecosystem said: "M&M'S has always been a brand that brings people together and this collaboration with NYX is the perfect expression of that spirit. What excites me most is how this partnership meets our fans where they are, tapping into the collector culture and unboxing craze that Gen Z and millennials are obsessed with, while staying true to the fun nature of M&M'S. We can't wait for our fans to start collecting!"

To further amplify the collaboration, NYX Professional Makeup is partnering with creators worldwide to unveil their surprise shades and bring their community into the fun and colorful world of M&M'S – reimagined with a beauty twist.

The NYX Professional Makeup x M&M'S collection is available now on nyxcosmetics.com and available globally starting today.

The partnership was brokered by Mars' exclusive licensing agency, Brand Central.

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand at the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line, offering every shade, color, and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. Headquartered in Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers, including specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, and beauty supply stores, as well as online at www.nyxcosmetics.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup