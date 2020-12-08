NYX Professional Makeup Launches Spring 2021 Collection with Exclusive Snapchat AR Store and Triller Concert by Global Superstar Bebe Rexha

As brands continue to navigate through COVID-19, NYX Professional Makeup continues to innovate within the realm of the brand of entertainment, creating exclusive experiences for fans that are both engaging and shoppable. Breaking the digital mold, the Spring 2021 launch strategy boasts three firsts for the brand and its partners: collaborating with both Triller and Snapchat to combine efforts for an end to end shopper experience, first beauty Triller LIVE concert by global superstar Bebe Rexha, and Snapchat's first-ever augmented reality cosmetics pop-up shop.

On December 9, NYX Professional Makeup is the first beauty brand to launch an AR shopping experience on both Snapchat and Triller, leveraging Snap's Camera Kit to make the experience available in Triller's mobile app. This enables Triller users to interact with the custom Snapchat Lens without leaving the Triller platform, and gives consumers another entry point to the virtual store. Users can access the NYX Professional Makeup virtual store environment through a variety of entry points: through the custom branded Snapchat Lens in the Snapchat Lens carousel or in the Triller app, by using Snapchat to scan a Snapcode, and by using Snapchat to scan NYX Professional Makeup's Marsh Mellow Smoothing Primer, part of the brand's Spring 2021 collection.

The free Triller concert, taking place on December 18, at 5 p.m. PST, will feature an electrifying performance starring Bebe Rexha and will stream on Triller LIVE on the @nyxcosmetics page while also streaming simultaneously on Twitch and YouTube. The globally-renowned star, with a combined social media following of nearly 40 million, will showcase NYX Professional Makeup's newest products while entertaining Gen Z and millennial audiences. In addition to the concert, Bebe will guide fans to the NYX Professional Makeup AR shopping experience where they can engage with virtual beauty try-ons, arcade-style digital games, and exclusively explore the newest products. The virtual store will remain open to consumers well into 2021, with quarterly updates featuring future launches.

"As a digital-first beauty brand, we are always looking to surprise and delight our audience with new and exciting experiences," said Stephanie Binette, General Manager of NYX Professional Makeup. "We are experiencing a very dynamic market and our approach is constantly evolving. With this first of its kind cross-platform virtual integration with Triller and Snapchat, we are shaping new digital and shopping experiences, while offering consumer entertainment in an accessible way."

The Spring 2021 beauty drop includes vegan products across multiple categories in lip, face and eye, including Lift & Snatch! Brow Tint Pen ($11), The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler ($8), The Marsh Mellow Smoothing Primer ($17), and Shine Loud High Pigment Lip Color ($11.50).

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup