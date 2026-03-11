NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP TEAMS UP WITH COLLEGE BASKETBALL STAR LAUREN BETTS

In her first-ever beauty deal she is the newest face of the brand's "Make Them Look" campaign, a program that actively celebrates and empowers women in sports. The partnership reinforces NYX Professional Makeup's ongoing commitment to supporting emerging talent wherever they play -- on the court, on the field, or on the stage.

"I'm honored to be part of this campaign," said Lauren Betts. "I've learned that strength and beauty aren't separate – they exist together. Basketball is where I compete and push my limits, but beauty is another way I express who I am off the court. I hope seeing someone like me represented in the beauty space inspires other girls to embrace everything that makes them different."

Lauren Betts is a trailblazing athlete pushing the boundaries of confidence and strength. As NYX Professional Makeup continues its mission of elevating, celebrating, and redefining how female athletes are represented in beauty, Betts is a natural choice as partner. Her record-breaking performance, work ethic, energy and commitment to empowering women in sports align perfectly with NYX Professional Makeup's brand values.

"As we head into another year of Make Them look, we are proud to continue supporting athletes who are changing the culture of sport. Lauren is incredible on the court, but what really stands out is how she shows up as herself – confident, authentic and very in the moment," said Diana Valdez, VP, Brand and Consumer Experience of NYX Professional Makeup. "And, that's exactly the kind of energy we love to celebrate at NYX Professional Makeup."

In Betts' Lauren's campaign with NYX Professional Makeup, fans and consumers alike can expect to see the basketball star featured in a variety of content across the brand's social and digital platforms. Additionally, NYX Professional Makeup and Betts will invite their communities of fans, athletes, and students to participate in a friendly, community-focused game centered on connection and mentorship. Selected participants will receive on-court coaching and professional guidance while discovering Lauren's favorite essentials, including The Brow Glue Crazy Lift, Butter Gloss, and Epic Inky Stix.

NYX Professional Makeup's "Make Them Look" campaign first launched in 2024, highlighting basketball star Juju Watkins as the first female athlete ambassador for the brand. In 2025, the program welcomed soccer stars Gisele and Alyssa Thompson to the NYX Professional Makeup roster. In addition to celebrating female athletes as ambassadors, NYX Professional Makeup has acted as the official partner of various professional teams, most recently the first-ever multi-year cosmetics partner of the NWSL's Angel City Football Club.

To learn more about NYX Professional Makeup and their commitment to female athletes, visit nyxcosmetics.com and @nyxcosmetics on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand at the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line, offering every shade, color, and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. Headquartered in Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers, including specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops, and beauty supply stores, as well as online at www.nyxcosmetics.com.

SOURCE NYX Professional Makeup