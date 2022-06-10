nZero announces partnership with e2 Companies, will drive carbon transparency for revolutionary new technology, the R3Di® System

Partnership between nZero and e2 Companies will bring unparalleled carbon tracking and transparency to the energy industry

RENO, Nev., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the 24/7 carbon data and management platform that tracks and operationalizes energy, financial and greenhouse gas emissions data to help organizations reach climate goals, today announced a partnership with e2 Companies, the first vertically integrated power distribution company in the marketplace. This partnership will focus on the launch of the R3Di® System by e2 Companies, the first onsite Virtual Utility® that optimizes the existing power grid and reduces utility dependence. This onsite power supply provides seamless integration of renewable energy that lowers emission and enables carbon reduction.

e2

e2 Companies is committed to effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) monitoring and reporting, and to further its leadership in ESG compliance. This partnership with nZero will allow e2 Companies to track its own scope 1,2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With nZero's 24/7 carbon tracking approach that promises unmatched data accuracy, e2 Companies will gain a better understanding of its total carbon footprint and receive actionable insights to evaluate the ESG impact of Virtual Utility®

To take this commitment further, e2 Companies will also work with nZero to offer its clients 24/7, accurate GHG emissions data tracking for the new, patented R3Di® which provides clients with energy autonomy and a "path to zero" carbon neutral feature by transitioning from diesel to renewable hydrogen blend fuel. The R3Di® System has the lowest emissions profile available amongst comparable reciprocating engines based on preliminary testing with a globally recognized CPA firm. It is approximately 70 percent less CO2e than tier 4 diesel technology and 45 percent less CO2e than battery storage systems. Clients who install a R3Di® System can expect cost savings from demand response, optimization of customer utility spend and grid outage performance. Additionally, when e2 Companies clients purchase a R3Di® System, they will gain access to an nZero online platform which will track the emissions output of the system and verify the low emissions profile.

"This is an exciting partnership as it allows us to not only help e2 Companies track and manage their own carbon footprint, but also prove the impact of their new R3Di® system and help e2 Companies clients realize the value of investing in lower emissions technology as it relates to their own carbon baseline," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "We applaud e2 Companies for investing in their own ESG strategy to set an example for the clients it serves."

"Our partnership with nZero is an important step forward in measuring carbon reduction and our ESG delivery. This will provide an accurate data source and a comprehensive view of CO2e for our R3Di® system. We are committed to learning together, applying these insights and driving further transparency in our industry," stated James Richmond, President and CEO of e2 Companies.

About nZero

nZero is a 24/7 climate management platform that gives companies, cities and communities the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike other carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint energy opportunities within their operations, easily implement carbon reduction actions, and spend smarter along the way.

About e2 Companies

e2 was founded in 2009 to innovate products faster, and has gradually expanded its range of solutions, services, and geographic footprint.

Today, e2 Companies is the first vertically integrated power generation and distribution company in the marketplace, bringing the united front of three brands together. e2's innovative technology, combined with the expertise of Mission Critical e2 and Palm Energy to deliver top notch performance and unprecedented value in the industry. e2 Companies is an ESG focused organization, committed to delivering energy resiliency and efficiency, helping companies stay ahead in the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

To learn more about e2 Companies, visit www.e2companies.com or follow via social media @e2companies.

