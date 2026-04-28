O Positiv Debuts in Walmart's Intimate Health Aisle and Expands Nationwide Across the Vitamins and Digestive Wellness Aisles

The brand's largest Walmart expansion to-date features the launch of 10 products, including three first-to-retail innovations

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the brand behind the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1, announces its largest expansion at Walmart since launching at the retailer in 2025. The brand is adding 10 products to Walmart shelves across the Intimate Health, Vitamins & Supplements, and Digestive Wellness aisles, including three products making their national retail debut.

"It's been incredibly exciting to watch our partnership with Walmart grow at this pace," said Bobby Bitton, CEO and Co-Founder of O Positiv. "Walmart has been a tremendous partner since day one, and this expansion reflects the momentum we've built together. Scaling from a single-category launch into three aisles in just over a year is a huge win for our team, and we couldn't be more thrilled about what's ahead as we continue building alongside a retailer that moves as fast and thinks as big as we do."

The launch marks O Positiv's entry into Intimate Health at Walmart in over 2,400 stores nationwide, with three vaginal care innovations: URO Boric Acid Suppository, for targeted support of healthy vaginal pH and odor control; URO pH-Balanced Probiotic Wash, a gentle daily cleanser formulated to support odor control for intimate areas; and the new URO Vaginal Moisture Suppository, designed to deliver long-lasting moisture and comfort for women experiencing vaginal moisture loss at any life stage.

The expansion also includes new items being added to two categories alongside O Positiv's current best-sellers, including:

O Positiv products are available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. For more information, visit www.opositiv.com.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a women's health brand focused on delivering science-backed, stigma-free solutions for women's health including PMS, menopause, vaginal, digestive, and hormonal concerns—while helping break down long-standing taboos in women's health. With more than 165,000 five-star reviews2 and category-leading performance across Target, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and OPositiv.com, O Positiv has become one of the fastest-scaling brands in women's wellness. The portfolio includes URO Vaginal Probiotic, the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor* and a top-performing intimate care SKU nationwide, alongside FLO PMS and MENO Menopause Gummies, the #1 menopause relief gummy supplement [nationwide]*3.

O Positiv is building an omnichannel ecosystem rooted in accessibility, education, and measurable results. Through its State of the Vagina Report, O Positiv shines a light on the real experiences women face and works to normalize typically taboo conversations around intimate health. The brand further supports women's wellbeing through its partnership with the American Cancer Society, where it serves as the leading mission-impact sponsor of the Santa Monica 5K walk. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 11/10/25 *Aggregated review count across opositv.com, Shop App, AMZ, TikTok Shop, all products, as of10/2/25 *Byzzer Total FMCG retail sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25, Junglescout Amazon sales for menopause gummy supplements, 30 days ending 11/10/25

SOURCE O Positiv Health