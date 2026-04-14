O Positiv Launches Full Suite of New Women's Health Products at Target and Breaks into the Vitamins Category for the First Time

O Positiv will feature all four of its product lines for the first time at retail, marking the brand's greatest expansion to-date at Target

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the brand behind the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1, announces its largest expansion at Target since launching at the retailer in 2023, adding nine of its products to the retailer's shelves across two categories - the Intimate Care aisle, and for the first time, the Vitamins & Supplements aisle. The launch marks a major milestone for the brand, which is now the #1 brand in Intimate Care at Target3 with the #1 vaginal probiotic at Target nationwide3 as all four of O Positiv's product lines—URO, FLO, MENO, and PREGGO—are all available for the first time in one major retailer nationwide.

"Target has been an incredible partner in our mission to make women's health more accessible, and this expansion is a testament to that shared commitment," said Bobby Bitton, CEO and Co-Founder of O Positiv. "We're so grateful for their belief in what we're building, and excited about what it means for the women who will now have even easier access to our products."

The inline expansion includes additional door counts for O Positiv's existing best-sellers at Target, in addition to nine products that will be new to Target this month, including:

O Positiv products are available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. For more information, visit www.opositiv.com.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a women's health brand focused on delivering science-backed, stigma-free solutions for vaginal wellness, including PMS, menopause, vaginal, digestive, and hormonal concerns—while helping break down long-standing taboos in women's health. With more than 200,000 five-star reviews4 and category-leading performance across Target, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and OPositiv.com, O Positiv has become one of the fastest-scaling brands in women's wellness. The portfolio includes URO Vaginal Probiotic, the #1 best-selling vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor* and a top-performing intimate care SKU nationwide, alongside FLO PMS and MENO Menopause Gummies, the #1 best-selling PMS gummy and menopause relief gummy supplements nationwide1.

O Positiv is building an omnichannel ecosystem rooted in accessibility, education, and measurable results. Through its State of the Vagina Report, O Positiv shines a light on the real experiences women face and works to normalize typically taboo conversations around intimate health. The brand further supports women's wellbeing through its partnership with the American Cancer Society, where it serves as the leading mission-impact sponsor of the Santa Monica 5K walk. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Dollar Sales 26 weeks ending 03/07/26 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 03/17/26 Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 52 weeks ending 12/28/25 Aggregated review count across opositv.com, Shop App, AMZ, TikTok Shop, all products, as of 1/7/26

SOURCE O Positiv Health